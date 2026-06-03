Matrix Concepts Launches RM1 Million Annual Scholarship for Student-Athletes

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad allocates RM1 million yearly for the LTH Excellence Scholarship Program to support up to 15 high-potential student-athletes in various sports, combining academic excellence, sports development, leadership, and character building.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has committed RM1 million annually to the LTH Excellence Scholarship Program, aiming to empower Malaysia's youth through a holistic blend of academic excellence, sports achievement, leadership development, and character building.

The program will sponsor up to 15 high-potential student-athletes from across the nation each year, covering a wide range of sports disciplines including badminton, athletics, swimming, football, and basketball. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Adcote Matrix Malaysia Schools, reflects Matrix Concepts' long-term commitment to investing in the country's future generations, aligning with the company's human capital development and social sustainability agenda.

Founder and Deputy Group Executive Chairman of Matrix Concepts, Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock, emphasized the pivotal role of education in his own life and its centrality to the group's direction.

'Education has always been close to my heart. Although I grew up in a modest family with limited opportunities, I believe education has the power to transform one's life, opening doors and giving hope to transcend one's born circumstances,' he said during the launch ceremony. The event brought together Scholarship Council members, educators, sports representatives, strategic partners, and invited guests who share the same aspiration to provide opportunities and support for high-potential youth.

According to Tian Hock, this belief underpins Matrix Concepts' ongoing commitment to education and youth development, focusing not only on academic excellence but also on character building and life preparation. The LTH Excellence Scholarship Program offers structured support to eligible student-athletes nationwide through a tiered scholarship category covering international, national, state, and emerging talents.

In addition to financial aid, recipients will gain access to quality education at Adcote Matrix Malaysia Schools, specialized sports development support, and mentorship programs designed to balance academic and athletic performance. The initiative also emphasizes discipline, resilience, integrity, and leadership, seen as essential elements in producing not just outstanding athletes but individuals capable of contributing to society. The program is backed by the Matrix Concepts Foundation, funded through profit contributions from subsidiaries of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad.

This step reflects the group's continued commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community development as part of a business philosophy that prioritizes long-term social value creation. Selection of recipients will be based on a structured, merit-based evaluation framework covering sports performance, future potential, academic commitment, and character. The LTH Excellence Scholarship Program is also part of Matrix Concepts' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda, focusing on long-term social impact through talent development and youth empowerment.

Through this initiative, the company hopes to expand access to quality education and sports development opportunities while strengthening leadership and character formation among Malaysia's younger generation. In the long run, the program aims to become a premier platform for youth excellence development by connecting talent with opportunities and producing future leaders, disciplined athletes, and responsible citizens. The program launch also holds special significance as it coincides with Matrix Concepts' 30th anniversary this year.

Over three decades, support for young talents and student-athletes has often been carried out personally by Datuk Seri Lee, based on the belief that the right opportunity can change a person's future. Now, this commitment is formally consolidated through the LTH Excellence Scholarship Program as a more structured platform to guide and support Malaysia's new generation. Applications for the program will open starting June 2026 through the Matrix Concepts corporate website and the official LTH Excellence Scholarship Program portal





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