Matrix Concepts Appoints Kelvin Lee as Group Managing Director Amid Strategic Expansion

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has named Kelvin Lee Chin Chuan as its new Group Managing Director, effective June 1, 2026. Kelvin Lee, a civil engineering graduate from the University of Melbourne, previously served at Matrix Concepts from 2018 to 2021 and returned in 2025 as Group Executive Director. Under his leadership, the company is advancing major projects including the China-Malaysia Air Silk Road Dual Hub Industrial Park and new healthcare facilities, while reinforcing its integrated urban development strategy and organizational structure as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has appointed Kelvin Lee Chin Chuan as the new Group Managing Director , effective June 1, 2026. The company announced that Kelvin Lee holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Melbourne and began his career as a structural engineer with AECOM Malaysia.

He previously worked with Matrix Concepts from May 2018 to March 2021, actively participating in project development and execution across the group's operations. After leaving the organization for four years to expand his industry experience, he returned in April 2025 as Group Executive Director. Since his return, he has played a key role in refining the group's strategic direction and organizational structure, emphasizing an integrated, ecosystem-based approach to urban development.

Major initiatives under his leadership include a partnership with Golog Holdings Sdn. Bhd. to develop the 'China-Malaysia Air Silk Road Dual Hub Industrial Park' project at MVV TechValley, expected to further cement Negeri Sembilan's position as a new logistics and industrial hub. The group has also expanded its healthcare portfolio through collaborations with Alpro Group and Mercy Senior Care Centre to establish skilled nursing facilities at Suria Heights, Bandar Sri Sendayan.

These facilities will provide long-term care, rehabilitation, and elderly care in a structured, professional environment. Internally, Kelvin Lee has focused on strengthening organizational structures, clarifying responsibilities, and enhancing execution discipline to support a more scalable and sustainable operating model. Despite evolving market demands, Matrix Concepts remains committed to its founding philosophy of creating life-enriching environments, a core principle that remains unchanged according to Kelvin Lee.

The company's future focus is on building more holistic urban ecosystems that integrate residential, educational, healthcare, and lifestyle elements. Sustainable growth, he notes, depends on effective strategy execution and clear alignment within a listed entity. This appointment coincides with Matrix Concepts' 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of continuous urban development since its founding in 1996 by Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock.

Moving forward, the group intends to strengthen its integrated urban ecosystem while maintaining long-term development grounded in consistent values and execution discipline





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Matrix Concepts Kelvin Lee Group Managing Director Urban Development Strategic Expansion Negeri Sembilan Industrial Park Healthcare Facilities 30Th Anniversary

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