Matrade Enhances Export Resilience Through AI Integration and Strategic Logistics Diversification

Matrade is strengthening Malaysia's export sector by launching AI-driven support tools and establishing a dedicated task force to navigate global trade risks and logistics challenges.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation ( Matrade ) is aggressively ramping up its mitigation strategies to safeguard the continuity and global competitiveness of the nation's exports amidst persistent global trade uncertainties. During a recent briefing on Malaysia's first-quarter trade performance for 2026, Matrade Chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican emphasized that the agency is currently undergoing a significant transformation of its global network of offices.

These offices are being empowered to monitor trade flows on a daily basis and act as critical hubs for facilitating international commerce. By enhancing their operational capacity, these offices play a pivotal role in assisting Malaysian exporters to pivot their logistics strategies efficiently, which includes rerouting shipments to more stable regional hubs such as the ports of Sohar and Salalah in Oman to bypass congested or high-risk maritime lanes. Furthermore, Matrade is actively exploring alternative trade corridors that utilize land and rail networks. This initiative is designed to reduce the country’s over-reliance on traditional maritime routes, which have become increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts that threaten the stability of global supply chains. To bolster these efforts, Matrade has officially launched the Matrade Interactive Virtual Assistant (MIVA) via the Madani Digital Trade Platform (MDTP). This artificial intelligence-driven platform provides 24/7 real-time support, specifically empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access vital trade information, regulatory guidance, and market insights with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This digital transformation serves as a cornerstone of the government’s commitment to modernizing export services and ensuring that local businesses remain agile in a fluctuating economic landscape. In addition to technological integration, Matrade has established a specialized Trade Resilience Task Force – West Asia Conflict, which operates in close collaboration with major industry stakeholders including the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), and the Mid-Tier Companies Development Council (MTCDC). This task force meets weekly to assess current strategies, evaluate the effectiveness of government policies, and formulate proactive responses to logistics challenges, such as rising freight costs and supply chain disruptions. By fostering deep cooperation between public agencies and private sector logistics providers, Matrade aims to create a cohesive national response to global instability. Reezal Merican noted that these comprehensive measures underscore Malaysia’s enduring dedication to maintaining a resilient export sector that is capable of navigating complex international market dynamics while ensuring that the national economy remains on a stable growth trajectory despite external shocks





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