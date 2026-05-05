MaTiC and DMG Food Industries Launch Road Tour to Promote Malaysian Cookies for Visit Malaysia Year 2026

Tourism Malaysia (MaTiC) partners with DMG Food Industries to launch a nationwide Road Tour promoting Malaysian Cookies and other local products in anticipation of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, aiming to boost tourism and showcase Malaysian heritage.

Kuala Lumpur witnessed a significant collaboration today as Tourism Malaysia ’s (MaTiC) joined forces with local food manufacturer DMG Food Industries Sdn. Bhd. (DMG) to amplify the promotion of Malaysia’s heritage products on the global stage.

This strategic partnership culminated in the launch of the Road Tour Malaysian Cookies Visit Malaysia Year 2026, an initiative designed to position local food products as a key attraction during the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (TMM 2026) campaign. The event, held at MaTiC, saw Mohd. Yasin Alwi, Director of MaTiC, receiving a commemorative gift from Hassan Saad, marking the official commencement of the tour.

The overarching goal is to maximize the impact on the nation’s tourism industry throughout the duration of TMM 2026, leveraging the appeal of Malaysian cookies and other local delicacies to draw in international visitors. Mohd. Yasin Alwi emphasized the potential of this collaboration to elevate the quality of tourism services in Malaysia, stating that the initial focus remains firmly on the success of TMM 2026.

He also indicated that any plans to extend the initiative beyond the campaign period for long-term economic benefits would be announced at a later stage, contingent on the results and overall impact of the initial phase. The Road Tour is envisioned as a comprehensive nationwide campaign, designed to showcase the diversity and richness of Malaysian culinary heritage.

Datuk Dr. Hassan Saad, Deputy Chairman of DMG Food Industries, detailed the ambitious scope of the Road Tour, revealing plans to cover all 14 states across Malaysia. The tour will strategically begin in prominent tourist destinations, with initial consideration given to locations in the north, such as Kedah, and the south, such as Melaka. This targeted approach aims to maximize exposure to both domestic and international tourists.

A key element of the tour will be the joint promotion of ‘Malaysian Cookies’ alongside other strategic partner products, most notably ‘Kuala Cola’. This synergistic approach is intended to effectively communicate the identity and innovation inherent in Malaysian-made products to a global audience. By showcasing a diverse range of locally produced goods, the Road Tour seeks to create a compelling narrative around Malaysian craftsmanship and culinary excellence.

The inclusion of ‘Kuala Cola’ is particularly significant, as it represents a growing trend of innovative, locally-sourced beverages gaining popularity both within Malaysia and internationally. The collaboration extends beyond DMG, with Neatness Group Sdn. Bhd. (NGSB) playing a crucial role in promoting their innovative local beverage, Kuala Cola, as a strategic product within the tour.

Datuk Suzana Zajaria, Director of Neatness Group, highlighted the unique selling proposition of Kuala Cola, emphasizing its distinctive formulation incorporating Himalayan salt, which imparts a premium taste that sets it apart from competitors. She positioned Kuala Cola not merely as a drink, but as a symbol of local innovation, expressing hope that the tour will contribute to building both the Kuala Cola brand and the reputation of Malaysia within the domestic industry.

The initiative has also garnered support from other strategic partners, including Helmi Gimmick Enterprise, Ryverra Chocolate & Confectionery, and several local travel agencies, demonstrating a broad-based commitment to promoting Malaysian tourism and local products. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic growth and enhancing the nation’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.

The Road Tour Malaysian Cookies Visit Malaysia Year 2026 is poised to be a landmark event, showcasing the best of Malaysian hospitality, culinary artistry, and innovative product development, ultimately contributing to the success of TMM 2026 and beyond. The combined efforts of these organizations aim to create a lasting impression on visitors and solidify Malaysia’s position as a vibrant and culturally rich destination





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