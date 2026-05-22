Masyarakat diingatkan untuk dibuka berfikir tentang bidang keselamatan, graduan boleh memilih sebagai pengurus keselamatan

Pengerusi Penang Security Practitioners Organisation (Pensec), Shafiq Muraly sektor bidang keselamatan kerjayanya untuk terbuka kembali dalam pemikiran masyarakat. graduated from universities graduates in graduates, though, graduates can choose to be security managers salaries are now on par with those of security officers make a fortune focused on some situations in Nepal, where individuals are dependable and long-term workers, are sought out by the security industry.

Masyarakat diminta supaya bersikap lebih terbuka serta mengikis persepsi negatif terhadap kerjaya dalam bidang keselamatan ketika ini. Pengerusi Penang Security Practitioners Organisation (Pensec), Shafiq Muraly berkata, dalam hal ini, kerjaya tersebut tidak boleh lagi dijadikan sebagai pilihan terakhir terutamanya dalam kalangan graduan universiti.

Kita kena mula tukar ‘mindset’ (pemikiran). Sebaik sahaja keluar dari universiti sekarang ini, kita boleh minta jawatan sebagai pengurus keselamatan atau eksekutif keselamatan yang rata-ratanya kini bergaji tinggi iaitu hampir menyamai gaji seorang jurutera. Selain itu, bidang keselamatan juga tidak terlepas daripada berdepan dengan cabaran kecanggihan teknologi terkini seperti kecerdasan buatan (AI). Pengawal keselamatan dari Nepal masih menjadi pilihan kilang-kilang atau syarikat logistik disebabkan faktor disiplin serta kemampuan mereka untuk bekerja dalam tempoh yang lama.

Hingga kini, kira-kira 2,500 peserta telah menerima manfaat daripada program latihan keselamatan oleh pertubuhan berkenaan





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