Masters of the Universe franchise brings nostalgic experience to Kuala Lumpur

The live-action adaptation of the popular 80s animated series has been generating a lot of buzz among fans, and a recent drone light show in Kuala Lumpur has brought the nostalgic experience to life.

KUALA LUMPUR , May 31 - Those who grew up in the 80s will be familiar with the love and nostalgia surrounding the Masters of the Universe franchise.

The franchise started as a toyline, which then became a popular 1980s animated series. The franchise is centred on the battle between heroic He-Man and the evil Skeletor over the mystical planet of Eternia and the power of Castle Grayskull. Audiences nationwide are now looking forward to the upcoming live-action adaptation, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress.

The live-action adaptation marks a long time since a live-action adaptation was made, the last one was the 1987 cult classic starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella. Fans arrived approximately around 7pm in He-Man and Skeletor-inspired outfits, with some even bringing figurines, showing how the love for the franchise remains strong after decades. Organised by Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia, the activation took place at 10:30 pm, illuminating the Kuala Lumpur night sky.

The display featured 600 synchronised drones, recreating iconic imagery from the franchise, including a glowing 3D Power Sword and a cinematic clash between He-Man and Skeletor. He-Man rides Battle Cat and Castle Grayskull, while words associated with He-Man, including his famous catchphrase, was also showcased. The show concluded with a message in the sky that read: Malaysia, We Have The Power, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd.

A representative from Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia said, We wanted to deliver an unforgettable experience that bridges deep nostalgia with modern, larger-than-life spectacle. Being chosen as one of only three global markets for this drone show speaks volumes about the passion of Malaysian fans. Malaysia was chosen for the exclusive global campaign alongside Los Angeles (United States) and Mexico. The event was a major milestone for the local entertainment scene





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Masters Of The Universe He-Man Skeletor Live-Action Adaptation Kuala Lumpur Drone Light Show

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