Massive Mindanao quake lifts seafloor exposing coral and killing marine life

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Mindanao caused coastal uplift of up to two metres, extending the shoreline and exposing coral reefs and seagrass beds. The sudden exposure has led to widespread death of marine organisms and threatens local fisheries, while rescue efforts continue for the injured and missing.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern island of Mindanao on Monday causing at least sixty one fatalities and leaving forty people still missing according to the national disaster agency.

The tremor not only destroyed buildings and infrastructure but also triggered a rare geological event known as coastal uplift. Scientists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the seismic activity forced the seabed upward by as much as two metres, pushing the shoreline outward by up to two hundred metres in certain locations. The uplift exposed large sections of coral reef, seagrass beds and the ocean floor that had been submerged for centuries.

Images released by the regional office of the environment department showed dead fish, eels, clams and other marine organisms lying on the newly exposed reef, a clear sign that the sudden change in water coverage is already damaging the marine ecosystem. The uplift is linked to movements along the Cotabato Trench, a deep underwater fault line that lies roughly fifty kilometres off the coast of southern Mindanao and is known for frequent seismic activity.

Earlier this year a swarm of thousands of small quakes was recorded in the trench, indicating that the fault is highly active. After the main shock, a team of geologists and marine biologists was dispatched to assess the damage. Their preliminary findings confirmed that extensive stretches of coral and seagrass had been ripped from the water and were now drying out in the open air.

Local residents first raised the alarm when they noticed the strange new shoreline and feared that the decaying sea life might release harmful fumes. Officials cautioned that the full extent of the affected area is still being mapped, as the uplift covers a wide and irregular coastal stretch. The environmental impact of the uplift is expected to be long lasting.

Coral reefs are highly sensitive to changes in water depth and temperature, and exposure to air can cause rapid bleaching and death of the coral polyps. The loss of seagrass beds further threatens fish populations that rely on these habitats for feeding and breeding. The department of environment warned that the death of these organisms could disrupt local fisheries and food security for coastal communities.

Rescue and relief operations continue for the hundreds of families displaced by the earthquake, while scientists work to monitor the evolving shoreline and assess the potential for future uplift events. The incident underscores the complex interplay between tectonic forces and marine ecosystems, highlighting the need for integrated disaster response strategies that address both human safety and environmental preservation





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Earthquake Coastal Uplift Coral Reef Damage Marine Ecosystem Mindanao

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