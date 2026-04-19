Massive Fire Displaces Thousands in Sandakan Village

A devastating fire, reportedly originating from a cooking mishap, has rendered approximately 8,000 residents homeless in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi, Sandakan. The blaze, exacerbated by strong winds and closely packed wooden structures, spread rapidly, leaving residents scrambling to escape and with little opportunity to salvage their possessions.

A catastrophic fire, believed to have been sparked by a cooking incident involving alleged negligence, has resulted in the displacement of an estimated 8,000 individuals in Kampung Bahagia , Batu Sapi, Sandakan. The inferno, which erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning around 1:30 AM, began in a residential dwelling at Bridge A. According to village head Sharif Hashim Sharif Iting, the fire started when a resident lost control of a gas stove while preparing a meal.

Despite valiant efforts by immediate neighbors to combat the flames with whatever means were available before the arrival of emergency services, the conflagration proved too ferocious to contain. The proximity of the homes, constructed largely from wood, coupled with prevailing strong winds and a critical deficiency in water resources, created a perfect storm for the fire's relentless advance. This unfortunate combination of factors meant that residents had virtually no opportunity to retrieve personal belongings as panic and chaos swept through the densely populated settlement.

Sharif Hashim Sharif Iting characterized the incident as the most severe fire the village has ever witnessed, eclipsing previous significant blazes that occurred in 1999 and 2001. The speed and intensity of the current fire left little chance for anyone to secure their possessions, leading to widespread loss. The village head expressed grave concern over the immediate aftermath, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive assistance from the relevant authorities. He implored officials to implement a thorough and accurate registration process for all affected victims to ensure that aid is distributed effectively.

Furthermore, Sharif emphasized the critical inadequacy of the current temporary shelter provisions, particularly in accommodating the diverse needs of families, including young children and elderly individuals who require specialized care and attention. The scale of the devastation has placed an immense strain on the community's resources and has underscored the vulnerability of areas with such high-density housing.

The aftermath of the fire has left a stark landscape of destruction in Kampung Bahagia, with the majority of homes reduced to ashes. The immediate priority for displaced residents is securing safe and adequate shelter, alongside access to essential supplies such as food, water, and medical care. Community leaders and volunteers are mobilizing to provide support and collect donations, but the long-term rebuilding effort will require significant external aid.

Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are expected to be thorough, with a focus on the circumstances surrounding the initial cooking incident. The loss of homes and personal effects represents a profound blow to the community, and the road to recovery will undoubtedly be challenging. The resilience of the residents will be tested as they navigate this difficult period, relying on each other and on the support of wider humanitarian efforts to rebuild their lives and their village.





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Sandakan Fire Kampung Bahagia Displacement Arson Investigation Community Support

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