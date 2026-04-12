Masked Robbers Steal Social Welfare Department Vehicles in Tanah Merah

A security guard in Tanah Merah was tied up and two Social Welfare Department vehicles were stolen by masked men on Sunday, April 12th. The incident is under investigation.

PETALING JAYA: A brazen robbery unfolded in Tanah Merah early Sunday, leaving a security guard bound and two Social Welfare Department vehicles stolen. The incident, which occurred on April 12th, saw the guard on duty confronted by a group of masked assailants who brandished a weapon before tying him up. The suspects, estimated to be between four and five individuals, then made off with a grey Mitsubishi Triton and a black Toyota Fortuner, both belonging to the department.

The scene was discovered after the incapacitated guard managed to alert a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel from a nearby community college. This individual subsequently contacted the authorities. The stolen vehicles are essential for the department's operations, particularly for transporting aid and personnel. The swift resolution of this case is crucial to the department. \The security guard's ordeal began when the masked men accosted him, threatening him with a weapon before securing his hands and feet. The robbery, meticulously planned, saw the perpetrators clad in masks and black gloves, seemingly intent on concealing their identities. The stolen vehicles represent a significant loss for the Social Welfare Department, potentially disrupting their ability to provide essential services to the community. Alongside the vehicles, the robbers also made off with the guard’s wallet containing approximately RM300 in cash, his mobile phone, and a motorcycle key. The theft of the guard's personal belongings adds another layer of violation to the incident, underscoring the severity of the crime. Authorities are investigating all aspects of the robbery, including the methods used by the assailants and their potential motives. The investigation involves gathering evidence from the scene, reviewing CCTV footage, and interviewing witnesses. \Kelantan Social Welfare Department director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh confirmed that a police report has been filed and that investigations are underway. The department is also conducting an internal inquiry to assess the security protocols in place and identify any vulnerabilities. Che Samsuzuki emphasized the department's commitment to assisting the police in their investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The recovery of the stolen vehicles and the arrest of the suspects are top priorities. The incident has raised concerns about security in the area, particularly regarding the safety of government assets and personnel. The authorities are expected to increase patrols and implement enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents. The community is urged to cooperate with the police by providing any information that may assist in the investigation. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles to come forward and contact the authorities immediately. The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the circumstances surrounding the robbery and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The Social Welfare Department is also exploring measures to support the affected security guard and provide him with the necessary assistance





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Robbery Vehicle Theft Security Guard Social Welfare Department Tanah Merah

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