Marriott Responds to Sewage Allegation at Perhentian Resort

The Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa has addressed a viral social media post that claimed sewage was being released into the sea near its jetty. The resort operates a wastewater treatment plant and the temporary arrangement seen in the video was for modification works. The necessary adjustments have been made, and the resort remains committed to responsible operations and environmental stewardship.

The Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa has responded to a viral social media post that alleged sewage was being released into the sea near its jetty, a popular diving spot off Pulau Perhentian , Terengganu .

The resort operates a wastewater treatment plant that treats wastewater before discharge. The arrangement seen in the video was temporary while modification works were being carried out. The necessary adjustments have since been implemented. The resort continues to work closely with the relevant authorities and remains committed to responsible operations and environmental stewardship





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Marriott Sewage Allegation Diving Spot Pulau Perhentian Terengganu Wastewater Discharge Floating Debris Construction Waste Insufficient Waste Management Infrastructure Inconsistent Enforcement Responsible Operations Environmental Stewardship Modification Works Necessary Adjustments Relevant Authorities Responsible Operations Environmental Stewardship Marriott Bonvoy Terengganu Menteri Besar Boycotts Case Study World’S Largest Hotel Chain

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