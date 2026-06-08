Married Civil Servant and Single Man Detained in Vice Prevention Operation

A married female civil servant and a single man were among those detained during a vice prevention operation conducted by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department in Kunak on Sunday.

A married female civil servant and a single man were among those detained during a vice prevention operation conducted by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department in Kunak on Sunday.

The operation, which began at 1.30pm, was carried out by enforcement officers following information received from the public. The couple was detained at a rented house in the district. The operation was part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to curb immoral activities and ensure compliance with the provisions of Syariah law.

The department also urged members of the public to play their role in preventing immoral conduct by providing relevant information to the authorities through its hotline at 089-851746 or by visiting the JHEAINS Kunak office. The department's operation is part of its efforts to prevent immoral activities and ensure compliance with Syariah law. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The operation is a regular occurrence in the district and is aimed at maintaining public order and upholding the law. The department's efforts are aimed at preventing immoral activities and promoting a culture of respect and adherence to the law. The operation is a success and has resulted in the detention of several individuals who were involved in immoral activities.

The department's efforts are ongoing and will continue to work towards preventing immoral activities and promoting a culture of respect and adherence to the law. The public is urged to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activities. The department's operation is a regular occurrence in the district and is aimed at maintaining public order and upholding the law. The department's efforts are aimed at preventing immoral activities and promoting a culture of respect and adherence to the law





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Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department Kunak Vice Prevention Operation Married Civil Servant Single Man

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