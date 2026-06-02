Maritime Chokepoints and Ancient Rivalries: The Straits of Melaka and the Chola Dynasty

The text explores the historical significance of the Straits of Melaka and the role it played as a vital first landfall for mariners traveling from India to China. It also delves into the ancient rivalries between the Chola Dynasty and Srivijaya, a maritime confederation rooted in Sumatra, and the Chola ruler's naval expedition to Kadaram in 1025 CE.

The Straits of Melaka, and its northern gateway Kadaram or Kalah, was one such place — a vital first landfall for many mariners venturing from India across the open ocean.

The sea, if you listen carefully, seems quietly amused by modern leaders and strategists losing sleep over maritime chokepoints — blockades in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran-US-Israel war that has disrupted trade and raised the cost of living everywhere, or worries that the Straits of Melaka might one day face a similar fate. They speak of international rivalries and trade disruptions as if these are entirely modern anxieties. They are not.

More than a thousand years ago, similar pressures stirred the royal Chola courts of southern India





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Maritime Chokepoints Ancient Rivalries Chola Dynasty Srivijaya Kadaram Straits Of Melaka Trade Disruptions Iran-US-Israel War Cost Of Living Melaka Sultanate

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