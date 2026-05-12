Marine Police Seize 24,176 Units of Cosmetics in Lahad Datu Special Operation

Marine police in Lahad Datu seized 70 boxes containing 24,176 units of cosmetics in a special operation off the coast. The contraband was discovered during a joint operation with the Special Branch, based on intelligence, involving the interception of a ferry in waters off Lahad Datu. The cosmetics were valued at RM360,986 and were found to have no valid documents or permits from the Bureau of Customs of the Philippines. Meanwhile, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26.

Marine police seized 70 boxes containing 24,176 units of cosmetics in a special operation off Lahad Datu waters on Sunday. The operation, carried out by the Marine Police Force Lahad Datu together with the Special Branch, focused on intelligence.

According to the Sabah Region Four Marine Police, officers intercepted a ferry during the operation. Inspection found the cosmetics, believed to have been brought in from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines, without valid documents or permits. The seized goods, valued at RM360,986, were taken to the Marine Police base for documentation and further investigation under the Customs Act 1967.

The Marine police said they would continue to step up operations and monitoring to curb smuggling activities and the entry of untaxed goods





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Customs Act 1967 Police Women's Event Festivals Rm360 986 Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) East Malaysia Borneo Festival Malaysia Borneo Festival Cosmobeauty Beauty Expo Cosmobeauty Malaysia Police Force Lahad Datu Sabah Region Four Marine Police Boron Shark Congress Eye Coagulopathy Cosmetic Blockade

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