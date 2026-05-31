Marina Ibrahim Steps Down from Politics, Focuses on Community Service

DAP's Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim announces retirement from politics, citing personal reflection and a desire to return to grassroots community work.

JOHOR BAHRU - Marina Ibrahim , the Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) assemblywoman for the Skudai state constituency, announced today her decision not to seek re-election and to fully retire from the political arena.

In a statement, she said the decision came after deep discussions with family and close friends, taking into account their perspectives and her own reflections.

'I choose to return to active community work at the grassroots level, a field that has always been close to my heart even before I entered party politics. My presence in the Skudai state assembly over the past four years was based on a sincere intention to serve the people, even though I started without a large team at that time,' she said. Marina expressed gratitude to the constituents who trusted her to serve as their representative.

'The solid support from the multiracial and multi-background community in Skudai throughout this period has formed a very harmonious family bond. Withdrawal from politics does not mean that service to the community will stop just like that, because I will continue to contribute according to my own capacity,' she added.

She assured that she remains committed to carrying out her duties and responsibilities in the constituency as usual until a new Skudai assemblyman is elected and officially appointed in the upcoming state election. Marina's decision marks another high-profile exit from active politics in Johor. She was first elected in the 2018 general election, winning the Skudai seat with a significant majority. During her tenure, she focused on local issues such as flood mitigation, infrastructure improvements, and community programs.

Her retirement comes amid speculation about the DAP's candidate line-up for the next state election, which must be held by 2023 but could be called earlier. Political analysts note that Marina's departure may open the door for new faces within the party to contest the seat.

Meanwhile, her continued commitment to community work suggests she will remain a public figure albeit outside the political sphere. The Skudai constituency has been a stronghold for DAP, and the party is expected to field a candidate to retain it. Marina's legacy includes her advocacy for transparent governance and her hands-on approach to constituent services. She has been praised by local leaders for her dedication, even as her decision to step down was described as surprising by some political observers.

In her statement, she emphasized that her passion for serving the people has not diminished, but she believes that stepping back from party politics will allow her to contribute more effectively at the community level. She also thanked the party leadership for their support during her term. As news of her retirement spreads, many in Skudai have expressed mixed feelings-respect for her decision but sadness at losing a responsive representative.

Marina's future plans include focusing on non-governmental organization work and volunteerism. She has not ruled out taking on advisory roles but stated clearly that she will not be a candidate in any future elections. Her withdrawal is seen as part of a broader trend of experienced politicians choosing to leave active politics, citing burnout, family reasons, or a desire to return to civil society.

The DAP has not yet announced a successor for the Skudai seat, but party insiders indicate that the selection process will begin soon. For now, Marina remains in office until the next election, continuing her duties with the same dedication she has shown since taking office. Her story is a reminder of the personal sacrifices public servants make and the evolving nature of political careers.

To further elaborate on her contributions, Marina was instrumental in setting up community centres that provided free tuition and skills training for youth. She also advocated for better public transport connectivity in Skudai, which rapidly urbanised in recent years. Colleagues recall her tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing aid and setting up vaccination drives. Her departure leaves a void, but many believe her grassroots approach will inspire others to step forward.

The DAP state leadership has issued a statement thanking Marina for her service and expressing confidence that her legacy will continue through the party's ongoing work. Meanwhile, residents have taken to social media to share their appreciation, recounting personal interactions with the assemblywoman. As the political landscape in Johor prepares for the next electoral cycle, Marina Ibrahim's retirement serves as a case study in graceful exit and continued commitment to public service outside the formal political arena





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