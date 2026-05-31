Marina Ibrahim Announces Departure from Politics After Four Years as Skudai Assemblyman

Marina Ibrahim, the DAP assemblyman for Skudai, has announced her decision to step away from politics after serving as an elected representative for more than four years. She expressed her appreciation to those who had stood by her throughout her political journey and thanked the voters who had backed her in the previous Johor state election.

PETALING JAYA: Skudai 's DAP assemblyman Marina Ibrahim has announced that she will not defend her seat in the next state election and has decided to step away from politics after serving as an elected representative for more than four years.

Marina said the decision followed discussions with those who stood by her throughout her political journey. She expressed her appreciation to everyone who had placed their trust in and supported her throughout her tenure as the Skudai assemblyman. In the last election, Marina secured 26,359 votes, defeating Lim Soon Hai of Barisan Nasional, who garnered 12,416 votes, and Khoo Keng Ek of Perikatan Nasional, who received 6,258 votes.

FMT has reached out to Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching for comment





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marina Ibrahim DAP Skudai Johor State Election Departure From Politics Social Work Community Engagement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why your SPM grades don’t define you, but giving up does — Ahmad IbrahimMAY 30 — The SPM results are out. In one household, shrieks of joy echo as parents hug their straight-A child. In another, the same silence that follows disappointment settles...

Read more »

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim increases Sabah's special grant payment to RM1.5bilPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to increase Sabah's special grant interim payment from RM600mil to RM1.5bil in the coming year.

Read more »

Marina Ibrahim Steps Down from Politics, Focuses on Community ServiceDAP's Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim announces retirement from politics, citing personal reflection and a desire to return to grassroots community work.

Read more »

Skudai assemblyman announces retirement from active politics ahead of Johor pollsSIEM REAP: The stone faces of the Bayon Temple in the ancient city of Angkor Thom have been smiling for centuries - yet today, they go almost unseen.

Read more »