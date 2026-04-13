Maria Cordero Returns to Sabah Home, Reminisces About Late Husband

Hong Kong star Maria Cordero revisits her Sabah vacation home, sharing memories of her late husband and showcasing the property they shared. The trip offers a poignant glimpse into her personal life, highlighting the enduring impact of loss and the importance of cherished memories.

Hong Kong celebrity Maria Cordero , at 72, recently revisited her vacation home in Sabah , a sprawling 334 sq m property, offering a glimpse into her personal space and sharing reflections on her late husband, Rick da Silva. Da Silva, who passed away in 2020 after a lengthy illness, had been married to Cordero for 21 years. This recent trip marked a significant occasion as Cordero spent over a week at the Sabah house, documenting her stay and experiences through videos shared with her followers.

These videos offered a unique look into her life, including her leisure activities such as diving excursions, and provided a poignant insight into her enduring emotional connection to her late husband. Despite the passage of almost six years since Da Silva’s death, Cordero's profound sense of loss is still apparent. The tour of the house served as a vehicle for expressing this grief, with Cordero visibly moved at various points throughout the video. The impact of Da Silva’s presence within the house was readily evident through the thoughtful details he incorporated into its design. One of the most notable features Cordero highlighted was the custom-designed stainless-steel shelving in the kitchen, a creation of her engineer husband, specifically tailored to her passion for cooking. Da Silva's foresight and care were reflected in the open shelving, which allowed easy access to her cooking essentials. Cordero reminisced about these shelves, which were a consistent feature across all their homes, characterizing them as lasting symbols of his attentiveness and consideration. She shared that it was his way of ensuring she could pursue her passion with ease and convenience. The house, itself, became a testament to their shared history, with each element reflecting their life together. The house's expansive living area, which offered scenic views of the surrounding hills and a nearby mosque, provided a sense of peace and tranquility, yet also served as a reminder of Da Silva's absence. Cordero also pointed out a specific area where Da Silva used to keep his golf equipment, a subtle yet powerful reminder of his presence, now tinged with the ache of his absence. Their shared love for Sabah and the creation of this vacation home became a tangible manifestation of their bond, a place of shared memories now imbued with a sense of loss and remembrance. Before his passing, it was reported that Da Silva had been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma in 2017. Cordero had reportedly invested over HK$6 million in his medical treatments, a testament to her devotion and unwavering efforts to support her beloved husband during his battle with illness. Cordero's return to Sabah and the sharing of her experience offered a window into the life of a public figure grappling with personal loss. The videos provided a glimpse of the intimate aspects of her life, revealing her vulnerability and her strength in dealing with grief. Cordero's openness with her fans underscores her personal values, and she shares her journey as a way of connecting with others who have experienced similar loss. The home itself became a symbol of love, remembrance, and the enduring nature of relationships. The house is a vibrant location, but one still filled with the lingering echoes of her husband's presence. Cordero's willingness to share such a private and emotional experience with her followers reflects her deep connection with them and her honest approach to life. By showcasing her Sabah home, she is not merely displaying a property; she is presenting a part of her heart, a sanctuary built on love and memory, forever etched with the spirit of her late husband. The memories held within the walls of this house provide a source of comfort and strength for Cordero, while also serving as a reminder of the beautiful life she shared with Da Silva. The trip was a reflection on the past, her love for her late husband, and a celebration of the home they built together, offering her followers an intimate and inspiring insight into her life





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maria Cordero Sabah Rick Da Silva Celebrity Grief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selangor and Sabah Share Points in Super League Clash at MBPJ StadiumSelangor FC was held to a 1-1 draw by Sabah FC in a Super League match at the MBPJ Stadium. Selangor's chance to secure three points was lost after they could only get a draw against Sabah. The result leaves the Red Giants in second place in the league with 43 points.

Read more »

Urgent Action Taken at SK Balaban Jaya in Sabah to Address Safety and Education ContinuityThe Ministry of Education is taking swift measures to ensure the safety and educational needs of students at SK Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, following infrastructure damage. Pupils will be temporarily relocated, and transportation is provided. Upgrading works will also take place at a secondary school to accommodate pupils. The ministry is fully responsible for ensuring educational needs and prioritizing the safety and well-being of the school community.

Read more »

Joint bid to boost Sabah Oil and Gas sectorSabah has taken a significant step in strengthening its energy sector through a new collaboration under the North Sabah Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Sharing

Read more »

Sabah Engineers Association Re-elects Leadership, Proposes Competency Assessment for Peninsular EngineersThe Sabah Engineers Association (SEA) held its 48th Annual General Meeting in Kota Kinabalu, re-electing its leadership. The association also announced a proposal for engineers from Peninsular Malaysia to undergo a professional competency assessment focusing on Sabah's local laws and engineering standards.

Read more »

Jimmy Wong Seizes Second Chance: Returns to National Squad with New PartnerMixed doubles shuttler Jimmy Wong is back in the national squad after a promising partnership, ready to start anew with Cheng Su Yin and pursue his Olympic dreams.

Read more »

Sabah to boost heritage tourism at Murut Cultural CentreLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »