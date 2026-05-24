Mardi's Red Onion Seed Project in Kundasang to Boost Local Onion Production

The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) is strengthening its food security agenda through the development of a Red Onion Seed Production Project in Kundasang. The project aims to become a strategic hub for national onion production by 2030.

The Malaysia n Agricultural Research and Development Institute ( Mardi ) is strengthening its food security agenda through the development of the Red Onion Seed Production Project in Kundasang .

This project is seen as a potential strategic hub for national onion production by 2030. The commitment was expressed during a visit by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Chan Foong Hin to the project to review the progress of the onion seed production project being implemented in collaboration with Mardi's guidance farmers in Kampung Mesilou, Kundasang.

The visit is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the local onion industry through the production of high-quality seeds, increased production efficiency, and reducing the country's dependence on imports. During the visit, Chan was briefed on the project's progress, including the use of Mardi's onion varieties, BAW-1, BAW-2, and BAW-3, which were developed to support local onion production in a more resilient and competitive manner.

The RM523,000 facility serves as a control center, drying, and storage facility for onion seeds before distribution to Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak. This initiative aligns with the government's target to reduce onion imports by 30% by 2030, while ensuring the national onion industry remains relevant, resilient, and competitive. The onion seed production project is being implemented in collaboration with Mardi's guidance farmer Shahrizal Denci, who joined the Mardi program in 2024.

During the two planting seasons prior, he managed to produce 20 metric tons of onions covering an area of five hectares. As the project progresses, the planting area is expanding gradually, reaching 40 hectares by 2030, with a target of producing 200 metric tons. This large-scale development is expected to increase local onion supply, reducing the country's dependence on imported onions.

In addition to strengthening local onion seed production, the project also serves as a strategic model of cooperation between the government, research institutions, and farmers to develop a modern, resilient, and high-value onion industry ecosystem. Mardi will continue to be committed to strengthening agricultural technology development, innovation transfer, and technical support to farmers to ensure the continued growth of the local onion industry and its contribution to national food security.





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Mardi Onion Seed Production Kundasang Food Security Malaysia Agriculture Red Onion Government Research Development Innovation Technology Farmers

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