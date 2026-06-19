Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) will place full-time wardens from among former soldiers at all 58 Maktab Rendah Sains Mara nationwide from January 1, 2027, while higher fines and tougher crackdown on mat rempit and tonto under Road Transport Act amendment to be tabled next week, says Anthony Loke.

Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama's newest spot for nasi lemak, with satisfying sambal paru and rendang ayam. Higher fines and tougher crackdown on mat rempit and tonto under Road Transport Act amendment to be tabled next week, says Anthony Loke.

Mara chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that for 2025, nearly RM26 million has been allocated for the development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the state, encompassing financing assistance, entrepreneurial training, mentoring programmes and consultancy services. Additionally, enjoy an extra RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100 today. Terms and conditions apply.

In a separate development, Mara will place full-time wardens from among former soldiers at all 58 Maktab Rendah Sains Mara nationwide from January 1, 2027. The initiative will begin with 10 MRSM from July 1, after the selection and screening of candidates are carried out throughout this month.

A study by Universiti Putra Malaysia showed that the pilot project placing full-time wardens from among former soldiers at MRSM Besut and MRSM Balik Pulau had successfully improved student discipline and even achieved zero bullying. The findings were contained in a 19-page report on the effectiveness of the pilot project, which was handed to Asyraf Wajdi by UPM's Institute for Social Science Studies chief researcher Associate Professor Dr Haliza Abdul Rahman.

According to the report, former soldiers were found to be effective in managing hostel discipline and physical security, while their presence also helped reduce opportunities for bullying and vandalism. Asyraf Wajdi said he hoped the initiative would further improve MRSM's performance and produce students who are balanced and holistic. Higher fines and tougher crackdown on mat rempit and tonto under Road Transport Act amendment to be tabled next week, says Anthony Loke





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