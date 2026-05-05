MARA Remains Dedicated to Bumiputera Empowerment, Upholding Article 153

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reaffirms MARA’s role as a specialized institution for Bumiputera, emphasizing its alignment with the Federal Constitution and the social contract. The agency will continue to focus on education, entrepreneurship, and economic development while ensuring balanced national growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chairman of the Majlis Amanah Rakyat ( MARA ), Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, were present at the Kami Gen MARA gathering held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

MARA will continue to function as a specialized institution for Bumiputera, in accordance with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the special position of Malays and other Bumiputera in the country. Ahmad Zahid emphasized that this position is not only enshrined in the Constitution but also forms part of the social contract agreed upon by leaders of various races and religions since before independence.

He highlighted that the establishment of MARA stemmed from the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) in 1965, followed by the introduction of the MARA Act in 1966, with the primary goal of improving the socio-economic status of Bumiputera. The Deputy Prime Minister underscored that MARA’s focus on Bumiputera aligns with its foundational principles, thereby strengthening the agency’s role in the development of education, entrepreneurship, and the economy of the community.

He stated this while speaking to reporters after the Kami Gen MARA assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). Ahmad Zahid further clarified that efforts to empower Bumiputera through MARA do not imply the marginalization of other communities. He explained that this empowerment is a translation of the overall national agenda, ensuring that national development is implemented in a balanced manner.

He stressed the importance of inclusive growth, where the progress of one community does not come at the expense of others. The commitment to Article 153, he added, is not about creating disparity but about rectifying historical imbalances and ensuring equitable opportunities for all Malaysians. The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to upholding the social contract and fostering a harmonious society where every citizen can thrive.

He also acknowledged the evolving needs of the Bumiputera community and emphasized MARA’s ongoing efforts to adapt its programs and initiatives to address these challenges effectively. This includes focusing on skills development, access to financing, and promoting Bumiputera entrepreneurship in emerging sectors of the economy. The Kami Gen MARA gathering served as a platform to reaffirm MARA’s commitment to its core mission and to outline its future direction.

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of innovation and adaptability in ensuring MARA’s continued relevance. He emphasized the need for MARA to embrace new technologies and approaches to better serve the Bumiputera community. Discussions at the gathering also centered on strengthening collaboration between MARA and other government agencies, as well as the private sector, to maximize the impact of its programs.

The event brought together MARA staff, stakeholders, and representatives from various Bumiputera organizations, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. The overarching message was clear: MARA remains a vital institution in the nation’s development agenda, dedicated to empowering the Bumiputera community while contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous Malaysia. The continued focus on education, entrepreneurship, and economic advancement will be crucial in ensuring that Bumiputera can fully participate in and benefit from the country’s growth





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MARA Bumiputera Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Article 153 Federal Constitution Economic Empowerment Education Entrepreneurship Social Contract Malaysia

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