MAPSU Urges MOH to Prioritize Local Graduates for Nursing Positions Before Indonesian Recruitment

The Joint Council of Presidents and Secretaries-General of Ministry of Health Malaysia Unions (MAPSU) has urged the Health Ministry (MOH) to prioritize filling vacant nursing positions with local graduates before considering the recruitment of nurses from Indonesia. Its President, Ajulahin Japin, stated that the frequently cited shortage of nurses should not be automatically attributed to a lack of local talent.

Kota Kinabalu: The Joint Council of Presidents and Secretaries-General of Ministry of Health Malaysia Unions ( MAPSU ) has urged the Health Ministry (MOH) to prioritize filling vacant nursing positions with local graduates before considering the recruitment of nurses from Indonesia .

Its President, Ajulahin Japin, stated that the frequently cited shortage of nurses should not be automatically attributed to a lack of local talent. Responding to a proposal by Malaysia's Foreign Minister to expand the placement of Indonesian nursing personnel in Malaysia, Ajulahin emphasized the need for careful study and consideration of the interests of the local nursing workforce.

MAPSU also urged the Ministry to engage nursing unions before making any policy decision and to prioritize employment opportunities for nursing graduates and efforts to retain experienced nurses within the public healthcare system





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MAPSU Health Ministry (MOH) Nursing Positions Local Graduates Indonesia Recruitment Shortage Of Nurses Local Talent Bilateral Relationship Healthcare Nursing Personnel Malaysia Foreign Minister Placement Local Nursing Workforce Employment Opportunities Career Prospects Professional Development Nursing Unions Policy Decision Interests Of The Local Workforce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Digital Ministry unveils new Hansard system for searchable parliamentary recordsKUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Bernama) -- Parliament has introduced a new Hansard management system aimed at improving the efficiency of parliamentary administration through a more...

Read more »

Malaysian Health Ministry Ambulance Involved in Triple-Vehicle CollisionA Health Ministry ambulance carrying two patients from an earlier motorcycle crash was involved in a triple-vehicle collision in Kampung Cherang Meliling, off Jalan Jertih - Pasir Akar, on Tuesday evening. Preliminary investigations indicate that an MPV crossed from the right shoulder of the road and collided with the ambulance, causing it to lose control and smash into a parked car. Both patients were transferred to another ambulance and taken to Besut Hospital, located less than one kilometre from the scene.

Read more »

Sabah firms receive renewed backing from Malaysian ministry as they expand global footprint at Seoul expoMalaysia's Industrial Development Ministry pledges ongoing and new support for Sabah companies, citing rising overseas sales and job creation, and highlights their showcase at the Seoul Food and Hotel Expo 2026.

Read more »

Finance Ministry leads push to stop illegal foreign goods and businesses and protect Malaysian jobsKUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is leading relevant ministries and agencies in adopting a “whole-of-government” approach to address the illegal influx...

Read more »