Manuel Neuer Signs Contract Extension to Stay with Bayern Munich for One More Season

The article discusses Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's contract extension for one more season, highlighting his exceptional performances and upcoming World Cup speculation.

Bayern Munich 's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension to stay at the German champions for another season. The 40-year-old has won a total of 33 trophies and has been at the club since 2011.

He has managed 269 clean sheets in his 597 matches across all competitions. Bayern's president Herbert Hainer praised Neuer's exceptional performances, stating he is 'the face of not just one, but two generations'. Neuer said he took his time with the decision and is 'very happy' with the current team. The German goalkeeper was a long-time Germany number one, winning the World Cup in 2014 and retiring from the national team after Euro 2024.

There has been speculation surrounding a possible surprise comeback for Germany at the World Cup next month, with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann due to announce his squad next week





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Football) Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer Contract Extension World Cup

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