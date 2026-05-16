Manuel Neuer reveals he stayed in touch with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann despite being questioned about a potential World Cup inclusion, looking ahead to league and cup successes.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer adopted a philosophical stance when it came to speculation over his potential inclusion in Germany's World Cup squad.

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer refused to comment on Saturday on reports that he could be a surprise addition to Germany 's World Cup squad, but did not rule out a possible international comeback.

He enjoyed a solid season with champions Bayern and signed a contract extension with the club on Friday. The absence of a clear successor for Germany has seen his name come up once more. The 2014 World Cup winner, who retired from the national team after Euro 2024, said, ‘No, not right now. We stay in touch all year round – just like with other former coaches and officials.

’ The 40-year-old Neuer said, ‘I’m totally relaxed about it. We’re celebrating the championship today. I have a very important German Cup final next week. For me (the World Cup) is not an issue today.

It is just nice to celebrate the league title and to have the match next week.





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Manuel Neuer World Cup Germany Julian Nagelsmann Bundesliga Bayern Munich FC Cologne Allianz Arena Champions League German Cup

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