Manuel Neuer Declares 2026 World Cup as Final International Tournament Amid Focus on Germany's Campaign

Veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer confirms that the 2026 World Cup will be his last tournament with the national team, setting the stage for a poignant farewell as Germany chases success in North America. Neuer, 40, returned from a post-Euro 2024 retirement following strong Bayern Munich form. He emphasizes full focus on Germany's mission to advance past the group stage after disappointments in 2018 and 2022, with the team currently leading Group E after a 7-1 win over Curacao. Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, reflects on the honor of playing at 40 and aims to help Germany achieve something significant in what could be the perfect finale to an illustrious international career.

WINSTON-SALEM: Veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final tournament with the national team, bringing to an end an international career filled with glory and outstanding achievements.

Neuer, 40, had previously announced his retirement from international football after Euro 2024, but returned to the national team jersey following a strong second half of the last season with Bayern Munich. The former German captain is now playing in his fifth World Cup and remains a key pillar at the back for the team as they chase success in North America. I retired in 2024 for the right reasons after the Euro at home.

It was the right decision and at that time I felt the time had come. However, for me, this is the last tournament. I do not plan to be at the next Euro and for several days now I have started to accept the reality that this is my final match with Germany, he said.

The goalkeeper, who helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, emphasized that his current focus is solely on the team's mission in the tournament, not wanting to dwell too much on the increasingly imminent farewell. According to Neuer, the priority is to help Germany advance as far as possible after the squad endured two disappointing campaigns eliminated in the group stage in 2018 and 2022. Our main goal is to reach the knockout stages.

We do not want to keep looking back, but instead focus on what can be achieved now, he stated. Germany is in the best position in Group E after thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opening match, and a victory over Ivory Coast later this weekend should secure their place in the next round early.

Neuer also described the chance to return to the world's biggest stage at age 40 as a meaningful tribute, while stressing that he will only continue playing as long as he can still contribute to the team. Being here again is a very special gift. I truly appreciate every moment and want to help the team achieve something great, he added.

Should Germany go far in this tournament, it would be theperfect finale for Neuer's international career, recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of world football. - AF





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