Manisha Jagan Mongan's Impact on Donors and Recipients

Manisha Jagan Mongan's donation of organs directly saved eleven lives. Her story inspired thousands of Malaysians to pledge their organs and increase the number of cadavers. She encouraged her parents, who consented to the procurement of her organs and tissues, to donate. This piece highlights the impact of Manisha's donation, which was celebrated with a certificate of appreciation and acknowledgment.

Manisha Jagan Mongan 's two kidneys and liver were directly saved in 2023 three recipients from a long waiting list, while her corneas and bones were procured and stored for future recipients.

Her story inspired Malaysians to donate their organs and pledged a surge in cadavers. Dr Natasha Noh said her unit was pleasantly surprised by the surge in pledges after Manisha's tragic death. Manisha's parents consented to the procurement of her organs and tissues. She encouraged Malaysians to be like Manisha and donate their organs. They could donate via the MySejahtera app





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Manisha Jagan Mongan Direct Donation Of Organs Sudden Death Bones And Corneas Donation Mysejahtera App Impact On Hospitals Raising Awareness Organ Donation In Malaysia

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