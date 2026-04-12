Manhunt Underway for Escaped Pakistani Detainee from Sungai Buloh Prison

Authorities are conducting a nationwide search for a Pakistani remand detainee who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison on Thursday. The 24-year-old suspect, who was facing charges related to child sexual offences and immigration violations, escaped while being returned to the prison after court proceedings.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A nationwide manhunt is underway as authorities continue to search for Muhammad Hassan, a 24-year-old Pakistan i remand detainee who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison on Thursday. Sungai Buloh Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed that the suspect is believed to still be within Malaysia 's borders. The escape occurred on Thursday evening at approximately 6 pm.

Hassan, who was on trial for child sexual offences and immigration violations, made his daring escape from police custody on the prison parade ground. He had just arrived at the prison from court proceedings held in Shah Alam. Authorities are utilizing all available resources to locate Hassan and bring him back into custody. The police have issued a public appeal for information, urging anyone with details that might assist in the search to come forward. \The suspect was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black trousers, a detail that has been widely circulated in the media to aid in identification. The authorities have emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the importance of public cooperation in the ongoing search. Law enforcement agencies are collaborating to cover all potential areas where Hassan might be hiding, including transportation hubs, residential areas, and areas known to be frequented by individuals seeking to evade authorities. The police have also stated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public during this time. The investigation is being led by investigating officer Insp Muhendran Chandra, who can be reached at 010-4304383. Additionally, a dedicated Search and Capture hotline has been established at 03-61401096, providing another avenue for the public to share information. The authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness, aiming for a swift resolution that will restore peace and order.\The escape of a detainee from a high-security prison raises significant concerns about prison security protocols and the potential for a larger security breach. Investigations are likely to be conducted into the circumstances that allowed Hassan to escape, seeking to identify any vulnerabilities in the current system. This scrutiny will likely extend to all aspects of the prison's operations, including personnel training, security infrastructure, and the transportation of detainees. The incident has also sparked public discourse on the efficacy of the Malaysian prison system and its ability to prevent such occurrences. Moreover, this case has brought attention to the severity of the charges against the suspect, child sexual offences and immigration violations, highlighting the societal impact of the alleged crimes and the public’s desire for justice to be served. The focus of the authorities will not only be on capturing the fugitive, but also reviewing the internal protocols and security measures of the prison system. The overall goal will be to mitigate the risks associated with such scenarios and to prevent future escapes, protecting both the safety of the public and the integrity of the judicial processes





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Sungai Buloh Prison Escape Pakistan Detainee Manhunt Police Malaysia Crime Investigation

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