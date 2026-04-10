Manhunt Launched for Escaped Remand Detainee in Malaysia

A nationwide manhunt is underway in Malaysia following the escape of a 24-year-old Pakistani remand detainee, Muhammad Hassan, from custody after court proceedings. The escape occurred during a transfer from the Shah Alam Court Complex to Sungai Buloh Prison, prompting a joint investigation by the Prisons Department and the police. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, who is facing serious charges, and have alerted security agencies. The public is urged to assist by reporting any sightings.

The Malaysia n Prisons Department and the police are engaged in a nationwide manhunt for Muhammad Hassan, a 24-year-old Pakistani remand detainee who escaped from custody on April 9, 2026. The escape occurred during a transfer process following court proceedings at the Shah Alam Court Complex. This confirmation was released in an official statement today, April 10, 2026, detailing the incident and the ongoing efforts to recapture the detainee.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation, with authorities focusing on how the security breach took place during the custody transfer from the court to the Sungai Buloh Prison compound, where the incident occurred at approximately 8:00 PM. Law enforcement agencies are working in close collaboration, pooling resources and coordinating search operations across the country. The investigation includes a thorough review of the protocols and security measures in place during the transfer process to identify any vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the escape. The joint effort underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the situation and their commitment to ensuring public safety. The public is urged to remain vigilant and to report any information related to the whereabouts of Muhammad Hassan immediately. \Muhammad Hassan, the escaped detainee, is facing a series of serious charges, including sexual offenses involving a child, robbery-related offenses, and immigration violations. The nature of these charges highlights the potential danger posed by the escapee and underscores the urgency of his apprehension. The police have released a description of Muhammad Hassan, stating he was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black long pants, assisting in the public's awareness and aiding in the search. Authorities have strongly advised members of the public not to approach the suspect if spotted, but rather to contact the authorities directly to report any sightings or relevant information. The investigation extends to determining the factors and causes surrounding the escape to prevent future occurrences. The coordinated response by the Prisons Department and the police signifies a commitment to public safety and maintaining the integrity of the justice system. The focus includes identifying any failures in protocol, security lapses, and possible external influences that contributed to the escape. This comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure the accountability of the individual involved and the prevention of similar incidents in the future. \The authorities have mobilized resources and alerted security agencies across the country as part of the extensive search operation. The investigation is not only focused on locating and arresting the detainee but also on understanding the sequence of events that led to the escape. This includes examining video surveillance, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing security protocols to identify any weaknesses in the existing procedures. The investigation will also determine if there were any external factors or accomplices involved in the escape. The Prisons Department and police are working collaboratively to ensure all necessary measures are in place to bring the suspect back into custody. The public's cooperation is crucial to the success of the manhunt, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. The incident highlights the complex challenges involved in managing and securing detainees, particularly during transfer processes. The thorough investigation and coordinated response demonstrate the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law. The success of this operation relies on a multi-faceted approach, incorporating meticulous investigation, effective communication, and the active participation of the community. Every aspect of the escape is being examined to prevent similar future incidents, including updating training, assessing the use of technology, and revisiting transfer protocols to enhance security





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prison Escape Manhunt Malaysia Remand Detainee Shah Alam Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Energy Crisis: Shell Malaysia Addresses Fuel SupplyShell Malaysia is working to maintain fuel supply amidst the global energy crisis, acknowledging potential temporary shortages at some stations. The government is taking measures to diversify fuel sources and strengthen partnerships.

Read more »

Malaysia Urges Renewable Energy Acceleration Amidst Global ConflictDeputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof emphasizes the need for Malaysia to accelerate its renewable energy transition, citing the ongoing Middle East conflict's impact on global energy markets. He highlights the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels to achieve energy security and sovereignty, focusing on effective implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap, especially grid expansion.

Read more »

Vivo V70 FE launched in Malaysia: 200MP camera, Dimensity 7360-Turbo, 7,000mAh battery, priced from RM1,599The Vivo V70 FE has made its launch in Malaysia. Priced from RM1,599, this device sits above Vivo's Y-series smartphones, but below the 'regular' V70.

Read more »

Malaysia's Economy Minister Outlines WFH Policy, Addresses Energy Crisis ConcernsEconomy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir clarifies the government's approach to the work-from-home policy, emphasizing its focus on maintaining productivity amidst the energy crisis. He also addresses concerns about potential supply disruptions and emphasizes the government's proactive measures to ensure economic stability and secure essential supplies.

Read more »

Vivo V70 FE Launches in Malaysia: Features, Pricing, and Availability DetailedVivo's V70 FE (Fashion Edition) arrives in Malaysia, showcasing impressive specs, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, robust water resistance, and a 200MP camera. This news details the phone's features, available colors, battery life, and pricing, as well as new U Mobile 5G plans. The phone also comes with extended warranty and screen protection packages.

Read more »

Manhunt in Sg Buloh after suspected child sex offender escapes from prisonBANGKOK: Thailand has officially begun its annual 'seven dangerous days' road safety campaign for Songkran 2026, with authorities tightening accident prevention measures as millions prepare to travel during the long holiday period

Read more »