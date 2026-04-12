Police are conducting an intensive manhunt for escaped Pakistani detainee Muhammad Hassan while also tightening border security. The tragic death of an army private following an assault is also mourned by his family. Simultaneously, Lim Guan Eng proposed critical economic aid measures, including a loan moratorium and RM5 billion for MSMEs.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are intensifying border security measures to prevent the escape of Muhammad Hassan, a 24-year-old Pakistani detainee, who fled custody. Sungai Buloh police chief, Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, confirmed the heightened vigilance, stating that the manhunt has expanded significantly to include support from the General Operations Force, the Air Operations Base, and the Internal Security and Public Order Department.

The focus is firmly on preventing Hassan from leaving the country, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. Public safety is the utmost priority and the public are advised to remain alert and exercise caution. The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 6:00 PM at the Sungai Buloh Prison parade ground. Hassan, who was under trial for child sexual offences and immigration violations, managed to escape while disembarking from a vehicle after attending court proceedings in Shah Alam. Authorities are actively pursuing leads and have provided detailed descriptions of the suspect. Hassan was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black trousers, a detail which has been widely disseminated to aid in his capture. The police appeal to the public for their cooperation, urging individuals to report any sightings or relevant information immediately. The public is strongly advised to refrain from spreading rumors or speculation that could potentially cause unnecessary panic or disrupt public order. \The investigation is being spearheaded by Inspector Muhendran Chandra, the investigating officer, who can be reached at 010-4304383. Alternatively, the public can contact the Search and Capture hotline at 03-61401096 to report any information related to Hassan's whereabouts. The police are urging citizens to assist in this critical endeavor, as any credible information could significantly aid in apprehending the fugitive. Simultaneously, news has emerged of a separate tragedy within the army. A family is mourning the death of an army private, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault. The father of the deceased has expressed his grief, stating that while he has accepted the loss, it remains an immense burden to bear. The specifics of the assault are under investigation and the army is providing support to the bereaved family. These incidents highlight the complex and often challenging realities faced by both law enforcement and families across the nation. The ongoing efforts of the police to capture the escaped detainee, combined with the personal tragedies being experienced by families, paints a picture of societal complexities and the critical importance of community vigilance and cooperation. The authorities are focused on bringing justice to all those affected by these events. \In related news, Lim Guan Eng has announced the submission of five emergency measures to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a Pakatan meeting. These measures include a business loan moratorium and RM5 billion in aid specifically targeted at Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This move reflects the government's ongoing commitment to supporting economic stability, particularly during times of potential instability or crisis. The focus on MSMEs underscores their importance to the national economy and is a vital step in assisting businesses. While the specifics of the other three measures have not been publicly disclosed, it’s understood the government is ready to act decisively. In other news, the article delves into a fascinating environmental concern: the end-of-life fate of Toyota Prius cars, specifically, the emergence of Mongolia as a destination for these ageing hybrids and their hazardous batteries. The article details how Mongolia has become a dumping ground for the hybrids which are at the end of their lifecycle. This phenomenon brings to light concerns around international waste management and the environmental impact of improper disposal of toxic batteries. These stories highlight the intersection of justice, law enforcement, economic policy, national security, family tragedy, and environmental responsibility, making them core elements in the new





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