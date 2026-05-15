Mandiri Denies Allegations of Taking Foreign Funds and Proxying for Rafizi Ramli

Youth group Mandiri has dismissed accusations that it took foreign funds to help bring down Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim or act as a proxy for former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli. The group's executive director, Amir Hadi, stated that the allegations were political and aimed at attacking youth organizations outspoken on issues such as corruption. He announced that Mandiri would consult its lawyers about legal action against the group that made the allegations and against the owner of the TikTok account posting an AI-generated video containing the allegations.

PETALING JAYA: Youth group Mandiri has strongly denied accusations that it took foreign funds to help bring down Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and act as a proxy for former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli .

Amir Hadi, the group's executive director, maintained that the allegations were political in nature and aimed at attacking youth organizations outspoken on issues such as corruption. He also announced that Mandiri would consult with lawyers regarding legal action against the group that made the accusations.

Amir denied any links between the group and Rafizi, stating that Mandiri had worked with Rafizi on issues like the shares owned by former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and claims of a 'corporate mafia' plaguing the agency. Mandiri, he added, obtained funds through publicly available grants and had a policy against accepting funds from any government or politician to ensure its operations were free from interference.

The police report filed earlier today regarding a viral video alleging RM1.5 million in foreign funds was channelled to Mandiri from Tides Foundation will be investigated





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Mandiri Foreign Funds Anwar Ibrahim Rafizi Ramli Investigation Accusations Made In A Police Report

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