Manchester United Sign off with Victory, Fernandes Breaks Assist Record

Premier League club Manchester United secured their return to the Champions League for the following season and signed off with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, other clubs battled for European qualification and relegation spots, with exciting results and goals.

Manchester United 's Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record for goal assists in a single season and received a standing ovation in his last appearance for the club at Old Trafford as the hosts beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several clubs dropped points, including Brighton, Brentford, and West Ham. United signed off at home with victory, and Fernandes will break the record he now shares with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne if he makes an assist in their final game of the season. While Nottingham Forest beat Manchester United to earn a spot in the UEFA Europa League, United has secured their return to the Champions League for the following season





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Manchester United Premier League Thierry Henry Kevin De Bruyne Bruno Fernandes Assist Record Goal Assists Premier League Record Eiffel League Champions League

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