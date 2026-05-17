Manchester United Secure Premier League Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest in their final home game of the season. Bruno Fernandes equaled the league record for assists with his 20th assist, contributing to United's victory.

Manchester United secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest in their final home game of the season, with Bruno Fernandes equaling the league record for assists with his 20th assist.

Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo scored for United, while Morgan Gibbs-White scored for Forest in a dramatic finale. Manchester United stay third on 68 points with one game remaining, while Nottingham Forest sit 16th on 43 points. Manchester United's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes equaled the league record for assists with his 20th assist, as United secured their victory





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Manchester United Nottingham Forest Premier League Bruno Fernandes Luke Shaw Matheus Cunha Bryan Mbeumo Assist Record Confirmed Michael Carrick

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