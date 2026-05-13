Manchester United's Impressive Performance Prompts Dilemma for New Manager Selection

The impressive performance of Manchester United under Michael Carrick has created a dilemma for the club's management to choose a new permanent manager.

Prestasi cemerlang Manchester United saat ini membuatkan manajemen tertinggi klub berada dalam "masalah" untuk memilih manajer tetap baru. Meskipun Michael Carrick terlihat berada dalam posisi terbaik, manajemen United dipercaya masih menilai beberapa calon lain sebelum membuat keputusan final.

Carrick mengambil alih tugas itu Januari lalu dan berhasil mengubah performa United dengan meraih 10 kemenangan, tiga seri, serta hanya dua kekalahan dalam 15 aksi Liga Perdana Inggris (EPL). Pelatih berusia 44 tahun yang juga mantan bintang United itu juga membawa The Red Devils lolos ke Liga Juara-Juara Eropa (UCL), sekaligus menguatkan peluangnya untuk dilantik secara tetap.

Perancang tengah United, Casemiro, berkata, klub akan menghadapi masalah untuk membuat pemilihan karena Carrick membuktikan dirinya layak untuk berada di Old Trafford secara tetap. Casemiro, yang akan meninggalkan United segera setelah kontraknya berakhir musim panas ini, berkata, Carrick sudah memberikan dilema besar melalui dampak positif yang dibawa.

"Ini masalah besar karena dia memang layak untuk tetap ada. Pasukan bermain sangat baik dan bisa menang setiap pertandingan. Pasukan semakin meningkat dari hari ke hari dan dari satu pertandingan ke satu pertandingan.

"Untuk saya, ini masalah besar karena menurut saya dia layak diberi kesempatan ini. Pasukan juga sangat nyaman dengan dirinya. Kami meraih kemenangan besar dan menurut saya dia memang layak mendapat kesempatan itu," kata Casemiro





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Manchester United Michael Carrick New Manager Selection Dilemma New Permanent Manager

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