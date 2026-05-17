Manchester United manager Michael Carrick steers team to third-place finish, downplays future talks

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick steered the team to a third-place Premier League finish after a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. With the club expected to confirm Carrick as permanent manager imminently, he played down talks about his future, saying clarity on his role would come 'in a few days.'

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick steered the team to a third-place Premier League finish after a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. With the club expected to confirm Carrick as permanent manager imminently, he played down talks about his future, saying clarity on his role would come 'in a few days.

' Appointed on an interim basis in January, Carrick has overseen a steady climb up the table, culminating in Champions League qualification. He praised Bruno Fernandes for equalling the Premier League assist record with his 20th assist and acknowledged the need for further evolution in terms of personnel and development within the squad. Carrick also backed Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw to earn England call-ups for the World Cup





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Manchester United Nottingham Forest Premier League Michael Carrick Champions League Qualification Bruno Fernandes Harry Maguire Kobbie Mainoo Luke Shaw England Call-Ups World Cup

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