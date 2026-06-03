Manchester United Expects Rashford and Onana to Return After Transfer Uncertainty

Manchester United is expected to welcome back Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana after the transfer of the two players is still pending. Rashford has reported to the England training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with time running out to realize a permanent move to Barcelona.

Manchester United is expected to welcome back Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana after the transfer of the two players is still pending. Rashford has reported to the England training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with time running out to realize a permanent move to Barcelona .

Rashford is now joining Thomas Tuchel's squad in Palm Beach to face England's warm-up matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica. Barcelona has until June 15 to activate the purchase option in Rashford's loan agreement at Nou Camp, but United remains firm on the 26 million pound transfer value. Barcelona is reportedly only willing to pay half of the amount, making Rashford's future uncertain.

The likelihood of Rashford joining Barcelona permanently has also become increasingly difficult after the Spanish club acquired Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for 69.3 million pounds. Barcelona is also reportedly trying to sign Bernardo Silva for free and is willing to offer over 100 million pounds to Atletico Madrid to get Julian Alvarez as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Onana is also facing an uncertain situation after helping Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup during his loan period. Onana is not in United's plans after the arrival of Senne Lammens, but is willing to return to Carrington if his future is not resolved before the start of the pre-season.

United is reportedly more inclined to sell Onana, but is expected to find it difficult to get more than half of the 47.2 million pounds paid to Inter Milan when acquiring his services





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Manchester United Marcus Rashford Andre Onana Barcelona Transfer Uncertainty

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