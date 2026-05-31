Manchester City Secure Women's FA Cup and Domestic Double with Dominant Final Victory

Manchester City women's team completed a domestic double by winning the FA Cup final against Brighton & Hove Albion. After clinching the Women's Super League title, City showcased their strength with a 4-0 victory at Wembley, featuring goals from Bunny Shaw, Alex Greenwood, Aoba Fujino, and Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City delivered a dominant performance to claim the Women's FA Cup, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion in a resounding victory at Wembley Stadium. This triumph marks the club's first FA Cup win since 2020 and caps a remarkable domestic double , having already secured the Women's Super League title.

The match began with Brighton showing promise in their inaugural final appearance, but City's relentless pressure proved decisive. Bunny Shaw, the Jamaican striker who recently committed her future to the club by signing a new contract, opened the scoring in the 38th minute. Her goal set the tone for City's control, and just before halftime, Alex Greenwood converted a free-kick to double the lead, effectively shifting the momentum permanently.

In the second half, City continued to dominate, with Aoba Fujino scoring a impressive individual goal in the 66th minute after evading two defenders and finishing with her left foot. Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema then added a fourth with a header three minutes before full-time, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 victory and underscoring City's supremacy throughout the season and in this final





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Manchester City Women's FA Cup Brighton & Hove Albion Wembley Bunny Shaw Alex Greenwood Aoba Fujino Vivianne Miedema Domestic Double

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