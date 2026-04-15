Manageable Traffic Flow on First Day of Work From Home Policy

Traffic flow on the initial day of the Work From Home policy was reported as manageable, with only minor slowdowns on some key Klang Valley routes during peak hours. The Malaysian Highway Authority confirmed that while traffic increased early in the morning, overall conditions remained under control and comparable to normal days, indicating a smooth transition for many commuters.

Traffic flow on the first day of the Work From Home (WFH) policy was reported to be manageable. Despite being under control, several major routes in the Klang Valley experienced slow-moving traffic during peak hours, with no significant changes observed as of today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) stated that traffic began to slow as early as 7 AM due to an increase in vehicles, but the situation remained under control and did not show a significant deviation from normal days. Slow traffic was also reported on the NKVE Highway from Damansara interchange to Damansara Utama, the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) from Bukit Rimau to Persiaran Kewajipan, and from SUKOM to Awan Kecil, Awan Besar to Kinrara, Sunway to Persiaran Kewajipan, and Bandar Botanik to Pandamaran.

Slow traffic was also detected on the ELITE Highway from Putrajaya to Putra Heights, USJ to Shah Alam, and Putra Heights to Bandar Saujana Putra and the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Toll Plaza. On the Grand Saga Highway (E7), slow traffic was observed from Bandar Tun Hussein Onn towards the city center.

An LLM spokesperson also informed that on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), slow traffic was reported from Pantai Dalam to Angkasapuri, and Kuchai Lama to Pantai Dalam and Sunway Pyramid to Persiaran Kewajipan. Additionally, on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), slow traffic occurred from Puchong Utama to the Cable Stayed Bridge, and from Jalan Majlis to Taman Megah, as well as from Sungai Penchala to SS2.

On the SPRINT Highway, slow traffic was noted from Kayu Ara to Damansara Utama, Penchala to TTDI, and Jalan Duta to Sri Hartamas. On the DASH Highway, slow traffic was reported from Kota Damansara to Penchala.

Furthermore, on the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE), southbound traffic experienced slowdowns from Greenwood to Sentul Pasar, and from Segambut to Bamboo Hills. The Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) saw slow traffic from Bukit Jelutong to Jalan Subang.

In Putrajaya, traffic conditions from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya were generally smooth. Drivers utilizing major routes like the Maju Expressway (MEX) and connecting roads such as the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) did not report any major incidents or severe congestion.

The implementation of the WFH policy began today for the public service sector as part of the government’s measures to prepare the nation for a global energy crisis stemming from conflicts in West Asia. The article highlights that the initial impact of the WFH policy on traffic has been relatively mild, with most routes maintaining manageable levels, albeit with some predictable congestion during peak periods.

The LLM's observations suggest that the shift to remote work has not caused widespread gridlock, a positive sign for urban mobility. However, the continued slow-moving traffic on specific stretches indicates that even with reduced physical presence in offices, the existing infrastructure still faces challenges during critical commute times.

The LLM’s continuous monitoring and reporting provide valuable insights into the real-time traffic dynamics, enabling authorities to assess the effectiveness of such policies and make necessary adjustments. The mention of the global energy crisis and conflicts in West Asia as a backdrop for the WFH implementation underscores the strategic importance of this policy beyond just traffic management, pointing towards broader national resilience and preparedness.

The article concludes by emphasizing that while the WFH policy has been implemented, the situation remains dynamic, and further observation will be crucial to fully understand its long-term implications on traffic patterns and urban living





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Work From Home Traffic Flow Klang Valley Malaysian Highway Authority Public Services

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