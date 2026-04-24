Man Who Threatened President Halimah Yacob Faces Six Additional Charges After Alleged Re-Offenses

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, previously jailed for threatening the President, is now charged with assault, harassment, and using criminal force against police officers following incidents at a park and in a hospital.

A Singapore an man, Vickreman Harvey Chettiar , is facing a significantly increased number of charges following alleged offenses committed both in a public park and while hospitalized.

The 35-year-old, who previously served a jail term for threatening then-President Halimah Yacob, now has a total of eight charges against him. These new charges, presented in court on Friday, April 24th, include one count of assault, two counts of harassment, and three counts of using criminal force against police officers. This follows an earlier appearance in court in March where he was charged with one count of assault and one count of failing to attend a court session.

The latest allegations stem from two separate incidents. On May 3rd, 2025, Vickreman is accused of kicking a woman on her right knee while at a pavilion in Yishun Neighbourhood Park. Just four days later, while a patient at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, he allegedly spat at three police officers. These incidents raise serious concerns about his behavior following his release from prison after serving a sentence for previous harassment offenses.

The previous sentence, handed down in February 2025, was 10 months and 12 weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to three charges of harassment. During that sentencing, the court also considered fourteen other charges, including multiple instances of harassment, linked to his discontent over the executions of drug traffickers.

Disturbingly, after being initially charged regarding the threats against President Halimah Yacob, Vickreman reportedly told a police officer he harbored intentions to harm the female judge presiding over his case, expressing a desire to stab her. This demonstrates a pattern of escalating aggression and disregard for authority. The potential penalties for these new charges are substantial.

Each instance of using criminal force against a police officer carries a maximum sentence of four years imprisonment, a fine, or a combination of both. Harassment charges can result in up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both per charge. The court will need to carefully consider Vickreman’s history of offenses, including the previous jail sentence and the threats made against public officials, when determining an appropriate punishment.

The case highlights the challenges faced by the justice system in dealing with individuals who repeatedly engage in threatening and violent behavior, particularly those who express grievances related to legal proceedings or government policies. The authorities will likely focus on ensuring public safety and deterring similar conduct in the future.

The ongoing legal proceedings will be closely watched, as they could set a precedent for handling cases involving individuals with a history of making threats and engaging in violence towards both individuals and law enforcement. The incident also prompts a broader discussion about mental health support for individuals who express extreme views and engage in disruptive or harmful behavior





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Singapore Halimah Yacob Vickreman Harvey Chettiar Assault Harassment Criminal Force Police Jail Sentence

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