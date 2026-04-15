Man Wei Chong Targets Peak Performance for 2026 Thomas Cup

Malaysian men's doubles player Man Wei Chong is optimistic about reaching his peak form in time for the 2026 Thomas Cup in Denmark. Despite recovering from a knee injury, Wei Chong is focused on improving his game and partnering with Tee Kai Wun to contribute to the national team's success in the tournament. He recognizes the need to improve movement and match the pace of top-tier opponents, aiming to play a crucial role as the second doubles pair. Malaysia faces a challenging group in the tournament, drawn alongside England, Finland, and Japan.

KUALA LUMPUR: National men's doubles player Man Wei Chong is confident of reaching his peak performance ahead of the 2026 Thomas Cup in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3. The 27-year-old player acknowledged that the right knee injury he sustained earlier is gradually healing, but he is still in the process of adapting to compete at the highest intensity.

He stated that his current performance level has not yet reached its true potential, but this is not due to the injury; instead, it stems from aspects of his own game. 'I am happy if I have the opportunity to play in the Thomas Cup later, and I will only give my best if I am selected, besides not feeling much pressure to play. My performance is not 100 percent right now, but it's not due to the injury; maybe because my own performance is not so good because the movement is also a bit slow,' he said when met at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara yesterday.

Previously, Wei Chong, partnered with Tee Kai Wun, failed to make an impact when they were eliminated in the first round of the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China last week. Therefore, he is determined to quickly regain his playing rhythm to help the national squad face the Thomas Cup challenge, especially as they are expected to take on the role of the second doubles pair.

'Our movement is a bit slow and unable to match the rhythm of the opposing players who have their own standards and are world-class, and that's something we need to improve,' he said.

In the upcoming Thomas Cup, Malaysia is drawn in Group B with England, Finland, and the 2014 champion, Japan.





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