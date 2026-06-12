Man Survives Seven Days at Sea by Eating Raw Crabs After Being Swept Off Beach

A Chinese tourist spent seven days adrift in the Qiongzhou Strait after being swept into the sea, surviving by eating raw crabs before being rescued by fishermen and hospitalized for dehydration and skin infections.

A Chinese tourist surnamed Qin , aged 39, survived after being swept into the sea for seven days off the coast of Hainan province. The incident began on May 27 when Qin was walking on a beach in Haikou and was pulled into deep water by strong waves.

He lost his mobile phone and could not call for help. To stay afloat, he removed his trousers, shoes, watch, and ring. By the third day, he identified he was in the Qiongzhou Strait after seeing ferries, but he remained unnoticed. In extreme hunger, he consumed approximately 80 small raw crabs, which led to digestive inflammation but also sustained him.

He experienced hallucinations and delirium. On June 3, two fishermen, Zheng Shizhong and Fu Tingsan, from Chengmai county rescued him after spotting him in the sea. They provided a wooden stick, helped him aboard, gave him water, and kept him conscious during the return to shore. Qin was found with multiple pus-oozing wounds from sun exposure and severe dehydration.

He was admitted to Chengmai County People's Hospital, initially in intensive care, then transferred to a general ward. Dr. Chen Boyi reported his vital signs are now stable and noted that eating raw crabs likely caused digestive inflammation but probably saved his life. Qin expressed gratitude to his rescuers and plans to thank them. Online observers commented that surviving a great calamity foretells future good fortune





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Survival Sea Rescue Raw Crabs Hainan Tourist Qin

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