Man Stabbed to Death in Vape Liquid Dispute at Playground in Merlimau, Melaka

A 30-year-old man died after being stabbed during a dispute over "mushroom-flavoured" vape liquid at a playground in Merlimau, Melaka, last night. The incident occurred at about 9pm and the victim suffered a stab wound to the right side of his back that pierced his lung, as well as head injuries. The fight stemmed from a misunderstanding during a transaction involving vape liquid, which allegedly led the dissatisfied suspects to attack the victim with a knife. Both victims managed to flee by car and sought treatment at the Merlimau health clinic before being transferred to Melaka Hospital for further treatment. Police seized clothing, mobile phones, a pair of slippers and a broken knife, believed to have blood stains on it, to assist in the investigation. Background checks found that all the suspects had prior criminal and drug-related records, while three tested positive for methamphetamine. A post-mortem examination on the deceased would be conducted at Melaka Hospital tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death. The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police said a man was stabbed to death after a misunderstanding during a transaction involving vape liquid at a playground in Merlimau, Melaka , last night.

A 30-year-old man died after being stabbed during a dispute over "mushroom-flavoured" vape liquid at a playground in Merlimau, Melaka, last night. The incident occurred at about 9pm. The victim suffered a stab wound to the right side of his back that pierced his lung, as well as head injuries. The victim died while receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital at 1.26pm today.

Another victim, aged 26, sustained cuts to his right hand and the right side of his body, as well as scratches to his face. The fight stemmed from a misunderstanding during a transaction involving vape liquid, which allegedly led the dissatisfied suspects to attack the victim with a knife. Both victims managed to flee by car and sought treatment at the Merlimau health clinic before being transferred to Melaka Hospital for further treatment.

Police seized clothing, mobile phones, a pair of slippers and a broken knife, believed to have blood stains on it, to assist in the investigation. Background checks found that all the suspects had prior criminal and drug-related records, while three tested positive for methamphetamine. A post-mortem examination on the deceased would be conducted at Melaka Hospital tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death. The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code





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Stabbed To Death Vape Liquid Dispute Playground In Merlimau Melaka Section 302 Of The Penal Code Background Checks Methamphetamine

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