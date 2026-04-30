Man Seriously Injured in Electric Shock During Substation Theft Attempt

A man in his 30s suffered severe burns after being electrocuted while attempting to steal from a TNB substation in Sungai Petani. Police are investigating the incident and the suspect is currently in custody.

A man in his thirties sustained critical injuries after suffering a severe electric shock while attempting to steal from a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation located in Taman Ria Jaya, near Sungai Petani .

The incident occurred on April 27th, prompting a response from local authorities and TNB personnel. According to Kuala Muda OCPD Assistant Commissioner Hanyan Ramlan, police were alerted to the situation at approximately 2:08 PM by a TNB technician who discovered the injured individual within the substation premises. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect unconscious and exhibiting extensive burns, particularly to one of his arms. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to a medical facility for urgent treatment.

The investigation has revealed a concerning pattern of criminal activity associated with the suspect, who is currently unemployed. Records indicate prior convictions for offenses outlined in Sections 379 and 324 of the Penal Code, suggesting a history of property crime and causing harm. The circumstances surrounding the attempted theft remain under investigation, complicated by the lack of surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts.

The absence of cameras within the substation and the lack of anyone witnessing the event present challenges to establishing a complete understanding of the sequence of events. Despite these obstacles, law enforcement officials are diligently pursuing all available leads to determine the suspect’s motives and any potential accomplices.

The investigation is currently being conducted under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which pertains to house-breaking and theft, and the suspect has been remanded for a period of three days to facilitate further questioning and evidence gathering. This period of remand will allow investigators to thoroughly examine the suspect’s background, potential connections, and the extent of his involvement in the attempted theft. The authorities are committed to ensuring a comprehensive investigation and bringing those responsible to justice.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with tampering with electrical infrastructure and the severe consequences that can result from such actions. TNB has also been cooperating fully with the police investigation, providing technical expertise and assistance in assessing the damage to the substation. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of theft targeting critical infrastructure, and the potential for serious harm to both perpetrators and the public.

The TNB substation, a vital component of the region’s power supply network, was compromised by the suspect’s actions, potentially disrupting electricity services to nearby communities. The severity of the suspect’s injuries underscores the inherent risks involved in attempting to steal from such facilities, where high-voltage electricity poses a significant threat. The police are emphasizing the importance of respecting and protecting essential infrastructure, and are urging individuals to refrain from engaging in any activities that could jeopardize its integrity.

The case also raises questions about security measures at TNB substations and whether additional safeguards are needed to deter potential thieves. While the lack of surveillance cameras at this particular substation contributed to the difficulty in investigating the incident, authorities are reviewing security protocols across all TNB facilities to identify areas for improvement.

The successful prosecution of this case will send a clear message that such acts of vandalism and theft will not be tolerated, and that those who endanger themselves and the community will face the full force of the law. The investigation continues, with police focused on gathering all relevant information to build a strong case against the suspect





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Electric Shock Theft TNB Substation Sungai Petani Criminal Investigation

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