Man Sentenced to One Day in Prison and Loses Driving License for Five Years

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to one day in prison and lost his driving license for five years by the Magistrate's Court in Balik Pulau today. He was charged with two counts of indecent behavior and reckless driving.

A 37-year-old man, Tan Chee Gang, was sentenced to one day in prison and lost his driving license for five years by the Magistrate's Court in Balik Pulau today.

Chee Gang was charged with two counts of indecent behavior and reckless driving. For the first charge, the lorry driver was accused of committing an indecent act by showing the middle finger to a 59-year-old car driver with the intention of causing fear to the victim. Under Section 507B of the Penal Code, Chee Gang could face a maximum three-year prison sentence or a fine or both if found guilty.

For the second charge, the accused was charged with driving a Perodua Myvi in a manner that could endanger other road users at the same location, date, and time. He was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment) 1999, which provides a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to RM15,000 if found guilty.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli, while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation. In the proceeding, Ikmal asked the court to impose a fair sentence as a warning to the accused and the public, as his actions could pose a danger to other road users.

The court then imposed a fine of RM3,000 for the indecent behavior charge and RM5,000 for the reckless driving charge, in addition to ordering the accused to serve a one-day prison sentence. The court also ordered Chee Gang to lose his driving license for five years.

Prior to this, a man was arrested by the police after being accused of showing an indecent gesture and throwing an object believed to be metal in an incident on Jalan Tun Dr. Awang on May 28. Through a 58-second video recording that went viral on social media, the suspect, who was driving a Perodua Myvi, was believed to have cut off the victim's vehicle suddenly before showing an indecent gesture at around 11.27 am





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Indecent Behavior Reckless Driving Magistrate's Court Driving License

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