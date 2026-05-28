Man sentenced to eight years and caning for sodomising eight-year-old boy in Kota Kinabalu

A 41-year-old man in Kota Kinabalu received an eight-year prison sentence and one stroke of the cane after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old child. The court emphasized the severity of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim.

Kota Kinabalu : A 41-year-old self-employed man was sentenced by the Sessions Court here on Thursday to eight years' imprisonment and one stroke of the cane for sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

Judge Hurman Hussain meted out the sentence to Willie Andrew Wong after he pleaded guilty to committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature at a house here between January and July 2025. Wong, who was unrepresented and mitigated for leniency on the grounds that he was single and unemployed, was ordered to serve his jail sentence from the date of his arrest.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akaash Singh urged the court to impose a heavy custodial sentence, highlighting the seriousness of the offence, the extreme youth and vulnerability of the victim, and the fact that the incident occurred within the safety of the victim's grandmother's home. The court heard that the victim informed his mother that "Uncle Willie" had sodomised him, leading to a police report and the subsequent arrest of the accused





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Sodomy Child Sexual Abuse Kota Kinabalu Sentence Caning

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