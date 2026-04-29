Man Sentenced to 35 Years Jail and 12 Strokes of the Cane for Girlfriend's Murder

A former dental prosthetist in Johor Bahru has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for the murder of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a box by the roadside. The court found the prosecution's case compelling, with DNA evidence and witness testimony linking the accused to the crime.

A 42-year-old former dental prosthetist, Lim Siong Kim, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane by the High Court in Johor Bahru for the murder of his girlfriend, Teo Kang Ling, seven years ago.

The judgment, delivered by Judge Atan Mustaffa Yussof Ahmad, concluded that the defense had failed to establish any reasonable doubt regarding the prosecution’s case. The sentence will commence from the date of the accused’s arrest, June 10, 2019. The case revolved around the discovery of Teo Kang Ling’s body, found inside a box by the roadside in the Taman Setia Indah industrial area on June 11, 2019.

Investigations revealed she was last in contact on May 29, 2019, and was identified as the accused’s girlfriend. The court heard compelling evidence linking Lim Siong Kim to the crime. Judge Atan Mustaffa highlighted that the accused was the last person known to have been with the victim. Crucially, the victim’s DNA was discovered within the accused’s denture workshop, providing a significant forensic link.

Further bolstering the prosecution’s case was testimony from one of Lim’s friends, who admitted to assisting him in disposing of the box containing Teo Kang Ling’s remains in Taman Setia Indah. The friend’s confession detailed how the accused sought help in discarding the box due to the increasingly noticeable decomposition and foul odor emanating from the body. The prosecution presented a total of twelve witnesses throughout the proceedings, meticulously building their case based on forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts.

The defense, in contrast, called only two witnesses in an attempt to challenge the prosecution’s narrative. The medical examination determined the cause of death as drowning, resulting from an obstruction of the respiratory tract. The charges against Lim Siong Kim were initially filed at the Magistrate’s Court on June 23, 2019, before being transferred to the High Court for a full trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lydia Salleh led the prosecution, while the accused was represented by a team of counsels including G. Ravi, Aida Hassan, Datin Freda Sabapathy, and S. Saravanan. The case has drawn significant attention due to the brutal nature of the crime and the meticulous investigation that led to the conviction. The sentence reflects the severity of the offense and serves as a deterrent to similar acts of violence.

The disposal of the body in a public area and the subsequent attempts to conceal the crime further aggravated the circumstances. The court’s decision underscores the importance of forensic evidence and reliable witness testimony in securing justice for victims of violent crime. The lengthy prison sentence and the imposition of caning demonstrate the Malaysian legal system’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions and providing closure to the victim’s family.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help if you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation





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