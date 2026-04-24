Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Raping Sister, Abuse Began in Childhood

A 24-year-old lorry conductor in Kota Kinabalu has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane for raping his sister. The abuse began when the victim was 12 years old, and the court emphasized the need for a deterrent sentence due to the egregious betrayal of trust and lasting psychological trauma.

Kota Kinabalu , Sabah – A 24-year-old man has been handed a significant sentence following a deeply disturbing case of sexual abuse and rape involving his own sister.

The individual, employed as a lorry conductor, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane by the Kota Kinabalu High Court. He had previously entered a guilty plea to a charge under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, pertaining to a specific incident that occurred in December 2021.

However, the court proceedings revealed a far more extensive pattern of abuse, stretching back to when the victim was just 12 years old. This prolonged period of exploitation and violation underscores the severity of the offender’s actions and the lasting damage inflicted upon his sister. The prosecution presented a compelling case, emphasizing the egregious nature of the crime and the profound betrayal of familial trust.

They successfully argued for a deterrent sentence, stressing the ‘grotesque’ violation of the sibling bond and the irreversible psychological trauma experienced by the victim. Details presented in court indicated that the final assault was particularly coercive, with the perpetrator resorting to threats against their parents and the victim’s housing security in an attempt to force her compliance. This demonstrates a calculated effort to exert control and silence the victim, adding another layer of cruelty to the already horrific act.

The court acknowledged the victim’s suffering and the long-term consequences she will likely face as a result of the abuse. The prosecution’s focus on the need for a strong deterrent message aimed to send a clear signal that such crimes will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Despite the defendant’s plea for leniency, citing his aspirations for the future, Judge Zaini Fishir determined that the gravity of the offense demanded a severe punishment. The judge explicitly stated that the sentence was necessary not only to address the harm caused to the victim but also to serve as a public warning against similar acts of violence and abuse. The court’s decision reflects a commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and upholding the principles of justice.

The case highlights the devastating impact of sexual abuse within families and the importance of providing support and resources to victims. It also underscores the need for continued efforts to raise awareness about sexual violence and to challenge societal norms that contribute to its prevalence. The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility individuals have to safeguard the well-being of others, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

The long duration of the abuse, starting when the victim was a child, is a particularly disturbing aspect of the case, emphasizing the need for vigilance and intervention to protect children from harm. The court’s decision is likely to be seen as a significant step in holding perpetrators of such crimes accountable and providing a measure of justice for victims





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Sexual Assault Rape Family Violence Sentencing Kota Kinabalu

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