Man Rescued After Hiking Incident on Gunung Batu Putih

A successful rescue operation involving the Perak Fire and Rescue Department and air unit specialists successfully rescued a hiker who suffered shortness of breath and vomiting blood while hiking in Gunung Batu Putih. The rescued man is receiving medical treatment at the Tapah Hospital, while a missing hiker remains unlocated. Rescue teams are shifting focus towards locating the missing hikers and ensuring their safety in the mountainous terrain.

A man who suffered shortness of breath and vomited blood while hiking trails in Gunung Batu Putih has been successfully rescued and is currently receiving medical treatment at the Tapah Hospital.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Sayani Saidon stated the integrated rescue effort involved cooperation between local teams and air unit specialists. Without aircraft assistance, the rescue mission would have been more complicated as the climb to the mountain peak is about 12 hours. The rescue team faced the challenge of thick clouds but completed the operation safely thanks to the expertise of the aircraft captain.

Following the rescue, the aircraft had to leave the area immediately due to the cloudy conditions. The focus of the operation now shifts to locating another missing hiker, Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who sustained a leg injury after being reported missing. Her last identified location was at the summit of Gunung Batu Putih, where she left a marker. The rescue team plans to begin the search from the peak as she may have lost her way.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are ongoing for another missing hiker, with the efforts of 14 participants and two guides starting a hike from the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. They encountered unexpected challenges with a hiker showing brief symptoms of breathing difficulties during the 23rd. Despite these incidents, the rest of the group completed their journey to the Batu Putih Summit before returning to Tapah without further incidents





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Perak Fire And Rescue Department Gunung Batu Putih Hiking Rescue Airlift Assistance Medical Treatment Missing Hikers

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