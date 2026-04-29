Man Remanded for Severely Beating Wife, Causing Miscarriage and Serious Injuries

A 43-year-old man was remanded for seven days after allegedly assaulting his wife with various objects, leading to severe injuries and a miscarriage. The suspect, who had a history of violence against a previous wife, was arrested after evading police for five days. The victim is currently hospitalized, while the suspect faces legal proceedings.

Police officers escorted a man to the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court today to obtain a remand order in connection with a case of severely beating his wife, resulting in serious injuries.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was remanded for seven days starting today until next Wednesday. The order was issued by Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri this morning. Earlier, the suspect, dressed in a purple prison uniform and wearing a face mask, arrived at the Sungai Petani courthouse around 8:30 a.m., accompanied by police officers. He was arrested in Alor Setar last evening after allegedly evading authorities for five days following the incident.

According to reports, the suspect brutally assaulted his 39-year-old wife with a coat hanger, rubber pipe, metal curtain rod, and broom during a domestic dispute. The victim, a hospital staff member, suffered severe injuries to her body and face, as well as a miscarriage, and is currently receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH). The couple married in a neighboring country last December but had not yet registered their marriage officially in Malaysia.

Further police investigations revealed that the suspect was the same individual who had previously injured his third ex-wife, Jahidah Nordin, 48, five years ago, leaving her in a coma to this day. On December 9, 2024, the Johor Bahru Sessions Court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, though he only served 79 days due to a temporary stay on the sentence pending an appeal.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Mohd Firdaus Mokhtar, 45, expressed relief that the suspect had been apprehended quickly. We are grateful that he was arrested, and this is a good sign for achieving justice for my sister, who has been deeply affected by his inhumane actions. Let the legal process take its course, and if found guilty, we hope he receives a punishment commensurate with what he did to our family member





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Domestic Violence Police Remand Assault Miscarriage Legal Proceedings

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