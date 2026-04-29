Man Remanded for Seven Days After Brutal Assault on Wife Causes Miscarriage and Severe Injuries

A 43-year-old man with a history of domestic violence has been remanded for seven days after allegedly assaulting his wife, causing broken ribs, a fractured spine, and a miscarriage in Sungai Petani, Kedah. Police reveal he has been married nine times, targets career women, and has multiple prior convictions for similar offenses.

A 43-year-old man accused of brutally assaulting his wife, causing her to suffer broken ribs, a fractured spine, and a miscarriage, has been remanded for seven days by a magistrate in Sungai Petani , Kedah.

The incident occurred at Ambangan Heights last Thursday, and the suspect was produced before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri yesterday for the remand order, which will last until this Wednesday. The investigation is being conducted under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt. The suspect, wearing a purple lock-up shirt and a face mask, arrived at the Sungai Petani Magistrate Court at around 8:30 a.m. escorted by police officers.

This case has drawn significant attention due to the severity of the injuries inflicted on the victim, who is a nurse by profession. According to Kedah Police Chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah, the suspect has been married nine times and does not have a steady job. He is believed to target career women, particularly civil servants, for financial gain. The suspect currently has three legal wives and 11 children, with the eldest child in his early 20s.

The police chief revealed a disturbing pattern of violence, stating that the suspect has a history of abusing his spouses and partners. In a prior incident on June 17, 2021, the suspect was charged under Sections 325 and 326A of the Penal Code in the Johor Bahru Sessions Court for similar offenses. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released on bail pending an appeal.

The suspect also has four other criminal records, excluding the Johor Bahru case, all involving injuries to wives and girlfriends, as well as concealing births. In the latest case involving his wife, who works as a nurse, the suspect fled after the victim's brother filed a police report on April 23.

He was arrested at a homestay, and police seized a Mercedes Benz car, four mobile phones, an iron rod, and a plastic hanger believed to have been used to harm the victim. The investigation covers multiple charges under Sections 323, 506, 325, and 318 of the Penal Code, which were brought to the Alor Setar Magistrate and Sessions Courts on August 3, 2025.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence in Malaysia, with authorities emphasizing the need for strict legal action to protect victims. The suspect's pattern of targeting vulnerable women and his history of violence underscore the challenges in addressing repeat offenders. The police have urged anyone with information about similar incidents to come forward, as they work to ensure justice for the victim and prevent future attacks.

The remand period will allow investigators to gather more evidence, including forensic reports and witness testimonies, to build a comprehensive case. The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, which have left her with long-term physical and emotional trauma. Support groups have called for stronger protections for domestic violence survivors, including better access to shelters and legal aid.

The court proceedings are being closely monitored by human rights organizations, who hope this case will set a precedent for stricter penalties in domestic abuse cases. Meanwhile, the suspect's family has not issued any public statement, and his legal representation remains unclear. The case has sparked public outrage, with many calling for the revocation of bail in similar cases to prevent offenders from reoffending.

As the investigation continues, authorities are also looking into whether the suspect has other victims who have not yet come forward. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the pervasive nature of domestic violence and the urgent need for societal change to support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable





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Domestic Violence Remand Grievous Hurt Sungai Petani Kedah Police

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