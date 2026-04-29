Man Remanded for Seven Days After Allegedly Beating Wife, Causing Miscarriage

A 39-year-old man has been detained for seven days after allegedly assaulting his wife so severely that she miscarried. The victim, a civil servant, suffered multiple injuries, including fractures and bruises, after being beaten with household objects. Police confirmed the suspect is linked to a 2021 case where another woman was beaten into a coma. The incident has drawn public condemnation and renewed calls for stronger protections against domestic violence.

A 39-year-old man has been remanded for seven days after allegedly assaulting his wife so brutally that she suffered a miscarriage in Ambangan Height last Thursday.

The victim, a civil servant, sustained severe injuries across her body, including fractures to her left hand and fingers, facial bruises, suspected broken ribs, and stomach injuries from being punched. According to reports, the suspect used a clothes hanger, rubber hose, curtain rod, and broomstick to beat her, leading to the loss of her 12-week pregnancy.

Police apprehended the suspect in Alor Setar after he fled the scene, confirming that he was the same individual involved in a high-profile 2021 case in Johor Bahru Selatan, where a woman was beaten into a coma. At the time, authorities were seeking a witness—a 38-year-old trader with a last known address at the Police Housing in Taman Derga Jaya, Alor Setar—under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The case has sparked outrage, with many condemning the repeated acts of violence and calling for stricter measures against domestic abuse. Meanwhile, authorities continue their investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward. This incident highlights the urgent need for stronger legal protections and support systems for victims of domestic violence in the region





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Domestic Violence Assault Miscarriage Police Investigation Legal Action

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