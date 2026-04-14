Man Jailed for Laundering Scam Proceeds and Supermarket Theft

A Singaporean man was sentenced to jail for his role in laundering money from a Pokemon card scam and subsequently stealing food items. Melvinder Singh Khaira, 22, was involved in a scheme that defrauded victims of over $91,000. He also stole items worth over $52 while out on bail. The court heard details about his involvement in the scam, his actions in collecting and concealing funds, and the circumstances surrounding his theft.

Melvinder Singh Khaira, a 22-year-old Singapore an, has been sentenced to three months and five days in jail for his involvement in a scam and a subsequent act of theft. Khaira's offenses include dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct, specifically laundering nearly S$10,000 in ill-gotten gains derived from a Pokemon card scam, and stealing food items worth over S$52 from a supermarket.

The court heard that Khaira was one of two runners engaged to launder the proceeds of the scam, orchestrated by Abdul Matiin Abdul Jameel. Matiin had deceived 45 victims, amassing over $91,000 by falsely advertising Pokemon cards for sale. Khaira was approached by Matiin via Telegram in late April 2025, with an offer to participate in 'some business.' Matiin explained that Khaira's role would involve collecting cash from two locations and passing it to another worker, with a daily payment of $300 promised in return. Tempted by the financial incentive, Khaira agreed.

The court documents reveal how the scam unfolded, and how Khaira became entangled in its operation, highlighting the lure of easy money and the consequences that followed. On May 2, 2025, Matiin requested that Khaira provide a bank account to receive 'some company funds.' Khaira, without the promise of any personal gains for this specific action, involved a friend, identified only as 'Lean' in the court documents. Lean's bank account subsequently received nearly S$10,000. Khaira then placed the funds in an undisclosed location around a Tampines market for Matiin to collect later, demonstrating his active participation in the illegal activities.

Khaira was arrested on June 27, 2025, and released on bail a week later. The second act of crime occurred six months later when Khaira, who was out on bail, stole food items from a supermarket. The prosecution detailed the circumstances of the theft, revealing that Khaira had intended to give his sister a parting gift of food before she left to study overseas, but found himself without money at home. Facing this situation, Khaira went to a supermarket in Tampines and concealed items worth over S$52, including chicken meatballs and frozen unagi, in a bag. A security officer apprehended him, and the police were notified, leading to further legal repercussions.

The juxtaposition of the two offenses paints a picture of a young man facing multiple challenges, struggling financially, and ultimately making poor decisions with serious legal consequences.





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Scam Money Laundering Theft Pokemon Cards Singapore

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