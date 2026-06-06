Man Found Unconscious Outside Kuantan Hospital Dies; Investigation Underway

A man was discovered unconscious on the steps of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan on June 6, was pronounced dead, and authorities have launched an investigation while urging the public not to speculate.

The State Health Department of Pahang announced on Saturday that a man was discovered unconscious on the steps of the main lobby of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan at approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 6.

Emergency responders from the hospital's{Emergency and Trauma Department rushed to the location, where they performed an immediate medical assessment. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police officers and\unbspthe\unbspreferred\unbspto\unbspas investigative personnel arrived shortly thereafter to secure the area and begin a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death. After the initial examination and documentation had been completed, the body was transferred to the hospital's Forensic Department for further processing in accordance with standard protocol.

The health authority clarified that the individual found was neither a patient undergoing treatment at the facility nor an employee of the hospital. As a result, the department urged the public to refrain from speculation or the spread of unverified information that could hinder the ongoing investigation. The statement also emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the deceased's family and next‑of‑kin during this sensitive period.

The Pahang Health Department extended its condolences to the bereaved relatives and requested that the community allow investigators the time and space needed to determine the cause of death. In addition to the hospital incident, other unrelated matters were noted in the same bulletin, including a reference to an Orang Asli villager named Jaslinda who was found in a state of distress, and a brief mention of an ongoing probe involving Azam Baki, with the Attorney General's Chambers reviewing two investigation papers.

These items were listed as separate news items and do not pertain to the primary incident at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital. The health department's communication concludes by reaffirming its commitment to transparency and the rule of law, while asking citizens to cooperate with law‑enforcement agencies and refrain from disseminating rumors that could compromise the integrity of the investigation. The department reaffirmed that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available and the investigation progresses.

Overall, the incident underscores the need for rapid emergency response, thorough forensic procedures, and responsible public discourse in the wake of unexpected deaths in public spaces. Authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the death while maintaining a respectful approach toward the affected family and ensuring that the investigative process is not obstructed by speculation or rumor.

The health department remains vigilant in its duty to safeguard public safety and uphold the dignity of those affected by such unfortunate events





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Pahang Health Department Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital Unexpected Death Investigation Public Safety

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